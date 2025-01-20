Keith Urban To Be Inducted Into Roll of Renown at Tamworth Golden Guitar Awards - Noise11.com

Keith Urban will be inducted into the Roll of Renown at the 2025 Tamworth Golden Guitar Awards.

Previous inductees for the Roll of Renown include Tex Morton, Slim Dusty, John Williamson, Joy McKean, Kasey Chambers, Troy Cassar-Daley, Graeme Connors and Beccy Cole, among many others.

“Keith’s influence on the global country music scene is on-going and immeasurable,” said Peter Ross, Executive Producer of the Tamworth Golden Guitar Awards. “His dedication to the genre, his boundary-pushing artistry, and his unwavering commitment to music make him a natural choice for the Roll of Renown.”

Keith Urban embodies the essence of the Tamworth Country Music Festival,” said Barry Harley, Festival Manager. “His journey is a testament to the power of perseverance, passion, and talent.”

The Roll of Renown was established by local Tamworth radio station 2TM in 1976. The Tamworth Country Music Awards event was created by 2TM as radio promotion in 1973 to attract advertisers. It has become the most successful Australian radio promotion ever.

The 53rd Golden Guitar Awards is on 17 to 26 January, 2025 in Tamworth, NSW.

