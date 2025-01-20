 Keith Urban To Be Inducted Into Roll of Renown at Tamworth Golden Guitar Awards - Noise11.com
Keith Urban, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne 2014 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Keith Urban, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne 2014 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Keith Urban To Be Inducted Into Roll of Renown at Tamworth Golden Guitar Awards

by Paul Cashmere on January 21, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

Keith Urban will be inducted into the Roll of Renown at the 2025 Tamworth Golden Guitar Awards.

Previous inductees for the Roll of Renown include Tex Morton, Slim Dusty, John Williamson, Joy McKean, Kasey Chambers, Troy Cassar-Daley, Graeme Connors and Beccy Cole, among many others.

“Keith’s influence on the global country music scene is on-going and immeasurable,” said Peter Ross, Executive Producer of the Tamworth Golden Guitar Awards. “His dedication to the genre, his boundary-pushing artistry, and his unwavering commitment to music make him a natural choice for the Roll of Renown.”

Keith Urban embodies the essence of the Tamworth Country Music Festival,” said Barry Harley, Festival Manager. “His journey is a testament to the power of perseverance, passion, and talent.”

The Roll of Renown was established by local Tamworth radio station 2TM in 1976. The Tamworth Country Music Awards event was created by 2TM as radio promotion in 1973 to attract advertisers. It has become the most successful Australian radio promotion ever.

The 53rd Golden Guitar Awards is on 17 to 26 January, 2025 in Tamworth, NSW.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ringo Starr photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ringo Starr Performs His First Ever Ryman Show To Benefit LA Fire Victims

Ringo Starr has played his first ever show at Nashville’s historic Ryman Theater with the announcement that proceeds from the show will go to the Red Cross for those effected by the California wildfires.

5 days ago
Slim Dusty
Historic Slim Dusty Live Recordings Released

‘The Slim Dusty Family Show Live at Tamworth 1996’ and ‘The Slim Dusty Travelling Country Band Reunion Show live from Tamworth in 1996’ are the next Australian Road Crew Association’s (ARCA) Desk Tape Series releases.

January 13, 2025
Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton To Appear On The Wiggles Country Record

Dolly Parton is set to appear on The Wiggles' new country album.

January 12, 2025
Neil Young Oceanside Countryside
Neil Young Juggles Up Another Version of ‘Oceanside/Countryside’

Just months after releasing what we thought was the unreleased Neil Young album ‘Oceanside/Countryside’ Neil has announced a new version with a completely different tracklisting.

January 4, 2025
Chad Morgan Facebook profile pic
R.I.P. Australian Country Legend Chad Morgan Aged 91

Chad Morgan, aka The Sheik of Scrubby Creek, has died at the age of 91.

January 2, 2025
Ringo Starr photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ringo Starr Likes The Way He Sounds On His Country Album

Ringo Starr has followed in the footsteps of Beyoncé and her ‘Cowboy Carter’ record by finishing a country music album titled ‘Look Up’, which is due out on 10 January.

December 16, 2024
Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton Is Allowing Anyone To Audience For Her Broadway Musical

Dolly Parton is offering fans the chance to audition for her upcoming Broadway musical.

December 9, 2024