Kesha Starts Her Own Label - Noise11.com

Kesha has launched her own record label. Kesha is now the CEO of Kesha Records, under the label services arm of Warner Music Group.

“I am proud to announce this partnership for the distribution of my music through Kesha Records,” said Kesha. “My name has become synonymous with transparency, integrity, and safety, and I want to ensure that these values are upheld for myself and any future artists signed to my label.”

She continued, “Music has the power to connect the world, and I aspire for my work to be a beacon of light and goodness. I am excited to take control of my narrative and rewrite my story in the music business.”

As part of the deal, Kesha will release a new album in 2025, marking the first time she’s had creative control over her music.

Kesha was involved in an eight-year legal battle with Dr. Luke, her former producer and former head of record label Kemosabe Records, who she was signed to. She accused him of emotional abuse and rape, and demanded she be released from her contract with the label.

In 2016 she revealed Dr. Luke offered a deal to release her from her record contract if she recanted her accusations of rape. She said in a statement she would “rather let the truth ruin my career than lie for a monster ever again.”

They settled their case last year, and Kesha released her final album under Kemosabe Records, Gag Order.

