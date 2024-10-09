Kesha To Play Sydney Show In January - Noise11.com

Kesha will perform at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney in January as well as the already announced Australian Open show in Melbourne.

Kesha released the new song ‘Joyride’ in 2024.

Here first Australian hit was ‘Tik Tok’ in 2009,

KESHA LIVE

JANUARY 2025

Thursday 23 January

House of Kesha

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday 25 January

Australian Open, AO Live

John Cain Arena, Melbourne VIC

