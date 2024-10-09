Kesha To Play Sydney Show In January - Noise11.com

Kesha will perform at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney in January as well as the already announced Australian Open show in Melbourne.
Kesha released the new song ‘Joyride’ in 2024.
Here first Australian hit was ‘Tik Tok’ in 2009,
KESHA LIVE
JANUARY 2025
Thursday 23 January
House of Kesha
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
Saturday 25 January
Australian Open, AO Live
John Cain Arena, Melbourne VIC
