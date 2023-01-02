Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Treat Fans To McCartney’s ‘Every Night’ For New Years - Noise11.com

Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick serenaded their fans with a home-made acoustic version of Paul McCartney’s ‘Every Night’ for New Year.

Bacon and Sedgwick have been married since 1988. She starred in Oliver Stone’s ‘Born On The Fourth of July’ and Cameron Crowes ‘Singles’ as well as the hit TV show ‘The Closer’. Kevin starred in ‘Footloose’, ‘A Few Good Men’ and ‘Apollo 13’.

‘Every Night’ first appeared on Paul McCartney’s debut solo album ‘McCartney’ in 1970. Paul started writing the song during the ‘Get Back/Let It Be’ sessions. The early version is in the Peter Jackson ‘Get Back’ documentary.

Kevin and his brother Michael have released seven albums as The Bacon Brothers. The most recent album ‘The Way We Love’ was released in 2020.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

