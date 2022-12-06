 Kevin Bacon Plays The Police, Michael Jackson and Cyndi Lauper - Noise11.com
Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon Plays The Police, Michael Jackson and Cyndi Lauper

by Paul Cashmere on December 6, 2022

in News

Kevin Bacon has taken fans on a time warp into the 80s with three of his favourites from The Police, Michael Jackson and Cyndi Lauper.

Kevin says of The Police’s ‘Every Breath You Take’, “One of my favourite bands. It felt a little bit out of the pocket of that they had been doing before. It has a great kind of simplicity but when I heard it I was like “wow” they just nailed it.

Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It, “people are still trying to create this kind of thing with this beat. I mean that’s an 80s masterpiece,” Kevin says.

Of Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Time After Time’ he says, “If you are looking for a song that really pulls you back to the 80s this one definitely has that effect. A lot of it has to do with the sounds being used. Cyndi just sings the hell out of it.

Kevin and his brother Michael Bacon have release eight Bacon Brothers albums.

