Kevin Cronin Didn't See The REO Speedwagon Split - Noise11.com

Kevin Cronin has gone public with his thoughts on the upcoming end of REO Speedwagon.

In September, REO Speedwagon announced that although “heartbroken” to do so, they will cease touring at the end of the year, bringing an end to the beloved rock band due to “irreconcilable differences” between frontman Kevin Cronin and bassist Bruce Hall.

In an interview with Billboard, Cronin has spoken about the situation.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I ever see this coming. I didn’t want to end REO Speedwagon. This is sad, and I would do anything in my power to continue. I never quit the band; I never will quit the band. I just got outvoted and have to stop calling it REO Speedwagon at the end of this year.”

Ownership interest in REO Speedwagon was controlled by three band members – Cronin, founding member Neal Doughty, and longtime bassist Bruce Hall.

Hall has been absent since November 2023 due to back surgery, and Doughty retired from touring last year. Doughty and Hall voted to bring an end to REO Speedwagon.

Cronin went on to explain: “I’ll be honest with you – I don’t like it. But I have to accept it.”

Cronin will make his solo debut in January, and hopes to continue on with REO’s current touring roster under a different name.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

