Kevin Rowland Says Dexy’s ‘The Feminine Divine’ Album is 30 Years In The Making - Noise11.com

 Kevin Rowland Says Dexy's 'The Feminine Divine' Album is 30 Years In The Making
Kevin Rowland of Dexys Midnight Runners performs at the Harvest Festival at Werribee Park on 11 November 2012. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kevin Rowland of Dexys Midnight Runners, Harvest Festival Werribee Park. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kevin Rowland Says Dexy’s ‘The Feminine Divine’ Album is 30 Years In The Making

by Paul Cashmere on June 28, 2023

in News

‘The Feminine Divine’, the new album for Dexy’s Midnight Runners took a creative cycle of 30 years to make. Dexy’s co-founder Kevin Rowland says the first song on the album is 30 years old but it is only now it started to fit a Dexy’s project.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Kevin Rowland:

Dexy’s ‘The Feminine Divine’ is a story about one person’s evolution. A lot of it is based on Kevin himself.

Kevin Rowland tells Noise11.com, “We did an album in 2016 called ‘Dexy’s Do Irish and Country’. I was happy with the album but at the end of it, being with a major label, I didn’t know … just the business. I needed to get away. We had done two albums, ‘One Day I’m Going To Soar’ in 2012 and then straight into the Irish one. I hadn’t really had a rest and I was drained. I started to do some courses and try and improve myself. I started to change a bit. The more I got out of my head and into my body I started to look at things differently and women differently. I just sat down one night and wrote that song, ‘The Feminine Divine’, the title track. Then I started to see what other songs we had and then saw if I put that one first and that one second it was going to tell a story. It wasn’t by design. It was just when I looked at the tracks. The first two or three songs I wrote with Jim (Paterson) 30 years ago. That’s where I was 30 years ago and then it moved through”.

Dexy’s ‘The Feminine Divine’ will be released on 28 July, 2023.

Noise11.com

