Killing Heidi To Release 25th Anniversary Edition of Reflector - Noise11.com

Killing Heidi will mark the 25th anniversary of their debut album ‘Reflector’ with a 2CD expanded edition in June.

‘Reflector’ was released on 20 March 2000. The album won the 2000 ARIA Music Award for Best Rock Album. Singer Ella Hooper would have been 17 years old at the time.

‘Reflector’ was a number one album in Australia. It featured the hits ‘Weir’ (no 6, 1999), ‘Mascara’ (no 1, 1999) and ‘Love Without It’ (no 5, 2000).

‘Reflector’ will be released on 20 June 2025.

CD1

1. Mascara

2. Weir

3. Superman/Supergirl

4. Astral Boy

5. Leave Me Alone

6. You Don’t Know

7. A Jar Labelled Small

8. Class Celebrities

9. Live Without It

10. Real People

11. Song

12. Black Sheep

CD2

1. Mascara (Live)

2. Weir (Live)

3. Superman-Supergirl (Live Acoustic)

4. Astral Boy (Acoustic)

5. Leave Me Alone (Remix)

6. You Don’t Know (Live)

7. A Jar Labelled Small (Live)

8. Class Celebrities (Remix)

9. Live Without It (Live)

10. Real People (Live)

11. Jon’s Song (Demo)

12. Black Sheep (Demo)

KILLING HEIDI

25 YEARS OF REFLECTOR AUSTRALIAN TOUR

with special guests

SIOBHAN COTCHIN & HASSALL*

Friday 20th June The Gov Adelaide

Saturday 21st June Magnet House Perth

Thursday 26th June The Tivoli, Brisbane

Friday 27th June Liberty Hall, Sydney

Saturday 28th June Northcote Theater, Northcote

All shows 18+ | *Hassall not appearing in Perth

Tickets on sale Thursday 27th March 9am local time at www.destroyalllines.com

