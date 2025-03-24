Killing Heidi To Release 25th Anniversary Edition of Reflector - Noise11.com

Killing Heidi will mark the 25th anniversary of their debut album ‘Reflector’ with a 2CD expanded edition in June.
‘Reflector’ was released on 20 March 2000. The album won the 2000 ARIA Music Award for Best Rock Album. Singer Ella Hooper would have been 17 years old at the time.
‘Reflector’ was a number one album in Australia. It featured the hits ‘Weir’ (no 6, 1999), ‘Mascara’ (no 1, 1999) and ‘Love Without It’ (no 5, 2000).
‘Reflector’ will be released on 20 June 2025.
CD1
1. Mascara
2. Weir
3. Superman/Supergirl
4. Astral Boy
5. Leave Me Alone
6. You Don’t Know
7. A Jar Labelled Small
8. Class Celebrities
9. Live Without It
10. Real People
11. Song
12. Black Sheep
CD2
1. Mascara (Live)
2. Weir (Live)
3. Superman-Supergirl (Live Acoustic)
4. Astral Boy (Acoustic)
5. Leave Me Alone (Remix)
6. You Don’t Know (Live)
7. A Jar Labelled Small (Live)
8. Class Celebrities (Remix)
9. Live Without It (Live)
10. Real People (Live)
11. Jon’s Song (Demo)
12. Black Sheep (Demo)
KILLING HEIDI
25 YEARS OF REFLECTOR AUSTRALIAN TOUR
with special guests
SIOBHAN COTCHIN & HASSALL*
Friday 20th June The Gov Adelaide
Saturday 21st June Magnet House Perth
Thursday 26th June The Tivoli, Brisbane
Friday 27th June Liberty Hall, Sydney
Saturday 28th June Northcote Theater, Northcote
All shows 18+ | *Hassall not appearing in Perth
Tickets on sale Thursday 27th March 9am local time at www.destroyalllines.com
