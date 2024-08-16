King Canyon Premiere New Song 'Run Rabbit Run' - Noise11.com

King Canyon have returned with a brand new song for 2024. ‘Run Rabbit Run’ was produced and engineered by Nick DiDia, whose credits include Bruce Springsteen, Alice Cooper, Pearl Jam, Stone Temple Pilots and Rage Against The Machine.

Nick now lives in Australia in Byron Bay where he set up Brooklet Recording studio with Bernard Fanning of Powderfinger.

King Canyon was formed in 2020 by Jimmy Cupples (vocals) and James Ryan (guitar). The band also has Kit Riley (bass) and Haydn Meggitt (drums).

