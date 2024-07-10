 King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Premiere ‘Le Risque’ Video - Noise11.com
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Premiere ‘Le Risque’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on July 10, 2024

in News

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have previewed their upcoming album ‘Flight b741’ with the ‘Le Risque’ video. The song is the first lead vocal for drummer Michael Cavanagh.

The 26th album ‘Flight b741’ is the first King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard album for 2024. They released two albums in 2023, five albums in 2022 and two in 2021 making King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard possibly the most prolific band ever.

“We wanted to make something that was primal, instinctual, more ‘from the gut’,” says Gizzard king Stu Mackenzie, “just people in a room, doing what feels right. We wanted to make something fun.”

Director Guy Tyzack said: “We were super lucky to have been granted access to this amazing air hanger. The song was chosen because most of the Gizz guys had a singing part and I was excited for the mic to be passed around at a fun, never stopping pace. The day was super packed tight for what we wanted to get and we didn’t want to cut corners. Our crew was tight and the Gizz guys know how to put on a show. We were so tight for time that I didn’t pee all day.”

“The record is like a really fun weekend with your mates, you know?” nods Mackenzie. “Like, proper fun.”

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will start their US tour in Washington on 15 August 2024.

