King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Release “The Other 10 Songs” - Noise11.com

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have 10 more new songs, from the sessions for the 26th album ‘Flight b741’ where they recorded 20 songs and only released 10.

Stu Mackenzie explains, “So our last album was 10 songs. Except we recorded 20 in that session. Here’s a track from the other set of 10. It’s even more maxxed out than the last one. There’s a whole fuckin’ orchestra on there. Hahahahahah! But for real, what a joy to be alive. A privilege to be making music for a living and to be here still after all these years. If you’ve been listening to Gizz for a long time, thank you. We love you so much. If you’re just tuning in, welcome to the cul”t.

Check out ‘Phantom Island’.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will go out on tour with orchestras around the world for 2025.

11-01 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum @#

11-02 San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park @#

11-03 Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre @

11-04 Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater at Stanford @

11-06 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom $

11-08 Las Vegas, NV – PH Live @#

11-09 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre @

11-10 Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment @

11-12 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion @

11-13 Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live @

11-15 Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater @

11-16 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall @

11-17 New Orleans, LA – Mardi Gras World @

11-19 Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre @

11-20 St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre @

11-21 Miami, FL – Factory Town @

05-18 Lisbon, Portugal – Coliseu dos Recreios

05-19 Lisbon, Portugal – Coliseu dos Recreios

05-20 Lisbon, Portugal – Coliseu dos Recreios

05-23 Barcelona, Spain – Poble Espanyol

05-24 Barcelona, Spain – Poble Espanyol

05-25 Barcelona, Spain – Poble Espanyol

05-29 Vilnius, Lithuania – Lukiškės Prison 2.0

05-30 Vilnius, Lithuania – Lukiškės Prison 2.0

05-31 Vilnius, Lithuania – Lukiškės Prison 2.0

06-04 Athens, Greece – Lycabettus Hill Theatre

06-05 Athens, Greece – Lycabettus Hill Theatre

06-06 Athens, Greece – Lycabettus Hill Theatre

06-08 Plovdiv, Bulgaria – Ancient Theatre of Philippopolis

06-09 Plovdiv, Bulgaria – Ancient Theatre of Philippopolis

06-10 Plovdiv, Bulgaria – Ancient Theatre of Philippopolis

07-28 Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann %

07-30 New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl >

08-01 Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium >

08-02 Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

08-04 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion < 08-06 Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival ~ 08-08 Colorado Springs, CO - Ford Amphitheater * 08-11 San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park & 08-15 Buena Vista, CO - Meadow Creek 08-16 Buena Vista, CO - Meadow Creek 08-17 Buena Vista, CO - Meadow Creek $ with Bullant @ with King Stingray # with DJ Crenshaw % with The Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia > with Orchestra of St. Luke's
< with National Symphony Orchestra ~ with Chicago Philharmonic * with Colorado Symphony & with San Diego Symphony Orchestra

