King Stingray Wins Top Honors At Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition - Noise11.com

King Stingray has taken away the 1st place spot at the 2023 Vanda & Young Songwriting Competition with their song ‘Milkumana’.
King Stingray formed in Northern Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory of Australia in 2020. The band features Yirrŋa Yunupiŋu, the nephew of Dr M. Yunupiŋu of Yothu Yindi.
“We can’t believe it, we are so over the moon to win the Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition. It means so much to us, we really do believe what we are singing about and our songs tell a story and a message. We feel really lucky that we can share stories. The song ‘Milkumana’ is about leadership and the people we look up to and now, all of a sudden, we’ve become leaders in our community and that concept is just so amazing. We come from a small place and we’re singing about big things,” said Kellaway.
“Thanks so much for the love, we can’t believe it.”
“Congratulations to all participants who entered the competition and a special shout out to the talented individuals who were the prize winners this year. Alberts believes in the power of music to foster individual well-being and the critical role it plays in building a vibrant culture,” said David Albert, on behalf of first-place sponsor Alberts.
Previous winner were Genesis Owusu in 2021, Thelma Plum in 2020, Matt Corby and Dann Hume (2019), Amy Shark (2018), Gretta Ray (2016), Husky Gawenda (2014), Isabella Manfredi (2013), Kimbra (2011) and Megan Washington (2009).
The Vanda & Young Songwriting Competition is named after songwriters and founding members of The Easybeats, Harry Vanda and the late George Young,
1st place
Milkumana
Roy Kellaway – Sony Music Publishing
Yirrŋa Gotjiringu Yunupingu – Sony Music Publishing
Performer: King Stingray
2nd place
Ready for the Sky
Budjerah – Mushroom Music
Ainslie Wills – Sony Music Publishing
Performer: Budjerah
3rd place
Camp Dog
Roy Kellaway – Sony Music Publishing
Performer: King Stingray
AMPAL Unpublished Prize
The Worst Taste in Girls
Charley – unpublished
Antonio Egizii – Universal Music Publishing
David Musumeci – Universal Music Publishing
Performer: Charley
American Songwriter Spotlight Award
That Action
Tia P. (unpublished)
Performer: Tia P.
