King Stingray Wins Top Honors At Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition - Noise11.com

King Stingray has taken away the 1st place spot at the 2023 Vanda & Young Songwriting Competition with their song ‘Milkumana’.

King Stingray formed in Northern Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory of Australia in 2020. The band features Yirrŋa Yunupiŋu, the nephew of Dr M. Yunupiŋu of Yothu Yindi.

“We can’t believe it, we are so over the moon to win the Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition. It means so much to us, we really do believe what we are singing about and our songs tell a story and a message. We feel really lucky that we can share stories. The song ‘Milkumana’ is about leadership and the people we look up to and now, all of a sudden, we’ve become leaders in our community and that concept is just so amazing. We come from a small place and we’re singing about big things,” said Kellaway.

“Thanks so much for the love, we can’t believe it.”

“Congratulations to all participants who entered the competition and a special shout out to the talented individuals who were the prize winners this year. Alberts believes in the power of music to foster individual well-being and the critical role it plays in building a vibrant culture,” said David Albert, on behalf of first-place sponsor Alberts.

Previous winner were Genesis Owusu in 2021, Thelma Plum in 2020, Matt Corby and Dann Hume (2019), Amy Shark (2018), Gretta Ray (2016), Husky Gawenda (2014), Isabella Manfredi (2013), Kimbra (2011) and Megan Washington (2009).

The Vanda & Young Songwriting Competition is named after songwriters and founding members of The Easybeats, Harry Vanda and the late George Young,

1st place

Milkumana

Roy Kellaway – Sony Music Publishing

Yirrŋa Gotjiringu Yunupingu – Sony Music Publishing

Performer: King Stingray

2nd place

Ready for the Sky

Budjerah – Mushroom Music

Ainslie Wills – Sony Music Publishing

Performer: Budjerah

3rd place

Camp Dog

Roy Kellaway – Sony Music Publishing

Performer: King Stingray

AMPAL Unpublished Prize

The Worst Taste in Girls

Charley – unpublished

Antonio Egizii – Universal Music Publishing

David Musumeci – Universal Music Publishing

Performer: Charley

American Songwriter Spotlight Award

That Action

Tia P. (unpublished)

Performer: Tia P.

