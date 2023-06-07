 King Stingray Wins Top Honors At Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition - Noise11.com
King Stingray photo from Facebook

King Stingray photo from Facebook

King Stingray Wins Top Honors At Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition

by Paul Cashmere on June 8, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

King Stingray has taken away the 1st place spot at the 2023 Vanda & Young Songwriting Competition with their song ‘Milkumana’.

King Stingray formed in Northern Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory of Australia in 2020. The band features Yirrŋa Yunupiŋu, the nephew of Dr M. Yunupiŋu of Yothu Yindi.

“We can’t believe it, we are so over the moon to win the Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition. It means so much to us, we really do believe what we are singing about and our songs tell a story and a message. We feel really lucky that we can share stories. The song ‘Milkumana’ is about leadership and the people we look up to and now, all of a sudden, we’ve become leaders in our community and that concept is just so amazing. We come from a small place and we’re singing about big things,” said Kellaway.

“Thanks so much for the love, we can’t believe it.”

“Congratulations to all participants who entered the competition and a special shout out to the talented individuals who were the prize winners this year. Alberts believes in the power of music to foster individual well-being and the critical role it plays in building a vibrant culture,” said David Albert, on behalf of first-place sponsor Alberts.

Previous winner were Genesis Owusu in 2021, Thelma Plum in 2020, Matt Corby and Dann Hume (2019), Amy Shark (2018), Gretta Ray (2016), Husky Gawenda (2014), Isabella Manfredi (2013), Kimbra (2011) and Megan Washington (2009).

The Vanda & Young Songwriting Competition is named after songwriters and founding members of The Easybeats, Harry Vanda and the late George Young,

1st place
Milkumana
Roy Kellaway – Sony Music Publishing
Yirrŋa Gotjiringu Yunupingu – Sony Music Publishing
Performer: King Stingray

2nd place
Ready for the Sky
Budjerah – Mushroom Music
Ainslie Wills – Sony Music Publishing
Performer: Budjerah

3rd place
Camp Dog
Roy Kellaway – Sony Music Publishing
Performer: King Stingray

AMPAL Unpublished Prize
The Worst Taste in Girls
Charley – unpublished
Antonio Egizii – Universal Music Publishing
David Musumeci – Universal Music Publishing
Performer: Charley

American Songwriter Spotlight Award
That Action
Tia P. (unpublished)
Performer: Tia P.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Teskey Brothers-Credit Ian Laidlaw
The Teskey Brothers To Tour ‘The Winding Way’

With a third album for The Teskey Brothers on the way, the band will embark on ‘The Winding Way’ tour to treat fans to the new songs.

21 hours ago
Burning Grace Let Me Go
Burning Grace ‘Let Me Go’ Features John Farnham Band Members

The new song from Burning Grace titled ‘Let Me Go’ features some special guests with guitarist Brett Garsed and bass player Craig Newman from the John Farnham Band as well as drummer Gerry Pantazis who has worked with Tommy Emmanuel and Olivia Newton-John and who will be performed with Russell Morris on his upcoming orchestra shows.

1 day ago
Russell Morris, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Russell Morris To Perform 1969 Hit ‘It’s Only A Matter Of Time’ For The First Time on Orchestra Shows

Russell Morris has never performed his 1969 hit ‘Its Only A Matter of Time’ but will for the first time when he performed his orchestra shows in Sydney and Melbourne in July.

2 days ago
Tina Arena House
John Zaccaria To Tour Tina Arena Around Australia

Zaccaria Touring is presenting the Tina Arena ‘Love Saves The World’ tour in Australia.

2 days ago
Jason Arrow
Australia’s Jason Arrow To Star In First Hamilton International Tour

Australia stage actor Jason Arrow has been chosen to star as Hamilton in the first international tour of the Lin-Manuel Miranda production.

3 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Album Report 2 June 2023

Four months after its last appearance at No.1, an expanded edition of Taylor Swift's "Midnight" sees it jump back to the top of the ARIA Albums Chart.

6 days ago
Guitarist Stuart Fraser of Noiseworks performs as part of the Red Hot Summer tour in Mornington at the Mornington Racecourse on 23 January 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rolling Thunder Vietnam Tour Is Dedicated To Stuart Fraser

The latest instalment of the Rolling Thunder Vietnam tour is being dedicated to Noiseworks/John Farnham guitarist Stuart ‘Chet’ Fraser.

6 days ago