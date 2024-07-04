Kings of Leon Perform At British Grand Prix - Noise11.com

Northamptonshire, UK: Kings of Leon kick-started one of the biggest weekends in the British music and sporting calendar with an unforgettable performance at Silverstone ahead of the 2024 British Grand Prix.

Silverstone has once again pulled together an unprecedented music line up for the weekend, which saw West Lothian rockers The Snuts kick-off proceedings on Thursday with their genre-defying sounds – performing hits such as ‘Always’, ‘Gloria’ and ‘Glasgow’. The audience were then treated to the full-throttle vocals of Rebecca Taylor, better known as Self Esteem, as she smashed through her catalogue of unapologetic pop bangers to tee up the headline act.

Internationally acclaimed rockers Kings of Leon took to the stage and cranked things up a notch for the roaring Silverstone crowd, performing a career-spanning set of classic hits such as ‘Use Somebody’, ‘Sex Is On Fire’ and Molly’s Chambers’ to close night one at Silverstone in style.

Having attracted record crowds of 480,000 last year, Silverstone is going bigger and better this year with an eclectic mix of music heavyweights set to perform over the four-day festival line-up – cementing the British Grand Prix as a summer highlight on both the British sporting and music calendar.

Generational icon Stormzy will headline tomorrow, supported by Jordss and Ghetts. Fans can then expect summer grooves on Saturday when Pete Tong presents Ibiza Classics with Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra before Rudimental close the weekend with a stomping live set on Sunday.

Also new this year is a reconfigured music arena layout with an increased capacity of 60,000, enhanced viewing and a bigger stage. A comedy stage has also been introduced for the first time with Russell Kane, Troy Hawke, and Al Murray confirmed to perform. A 10,000 capacity Big Top stage will also feature high energy, fun-filled, immersive family entertainment and there is a new fan zone layout to incorporate a 2,000 capacity sports bar in partnership with Heineken, which is set to show England and selective Euros matches.

