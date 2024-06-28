 Kinky Friedman Dead at 79 - Noise11.com
Kinky Friedman performs at Caravan Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kinky Friedman Dead at 79

by Paul Cashmere on June 28, 2024

in News

Texan singer songwriter, novelist, writer and even politician Richard ‘Kinky’ Friedman has died at age 79.

Friedman was known as The Jewish Cowboy. His inner circle included Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson. At one point he even ran for Governor of Texas.

Friedman died at his ranch near San Antionio, Texas after suffering Parkinson’s Disease for a number of years.

His friend Kent Perkins said that Friedman died in his sleep after smoking a cigar and going to bed.

Friedman began his career in Austin, Texas in 1966. In 1973 he formed Kinky Friedman and The Jewish Cowboys. In 1974 he signed with ABC Records and released ‘Kinky Friedman’, and then embarked on a tour with Bob Dylan across 1975 and 1976.

Some of his early hits was ‘Ride ‘Em Jewboy’ and ‘Get Your Biscuits In The Oven and Your Buns in the Bed’.

