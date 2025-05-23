 Kisschasy Release First Song In 16 Years ‘Lie To Me’ - Noise11.com
Kisschasy (supplied)

Kisschasy (supplied)

Kisschasy Release First Song In 16 Years ‘Lie To Me’

by Paul Cashmere on May 23, 2025

in News

Kisschasy have new music. ‘Lie To Me’ is the first song from the Mornington, Victoria band in 16 years.

Kisschasy has never had a line-up change. The new song features the one and only Kisschasy line-up of:

Darren Cordeux – Vocals / Guitar
Joel Vanderuit – Bass
Karl Ammitzboll – Drums
Sean Thomas – Lead Guitar

Lead singer Darren ‘Daz’ Cordeau says there is more new music to come including a fourth album. The last Kisschasy album ‘Seizures’ was released in 2009.

Kisschasy will be marking the 20th anniversary of the second album ‘Hymns For The New Believers’ on tour across Australia in June.

‘Hymns For The New Believers’ Tour Dates:

Fri 6 June 2025 – Astor Theatre, Perth
Sat 7 June 2025 – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide
Fri 13 June 2025 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Sat 14 June 2025 – Roundhouse, Sydney
Fri 20 June 2025 – Uni Bar, Hobart
Sat 21 June 2025 – Forum, Melbourne SOLD OUT

Tickets available now
www.sbmpresents.com/tour/kisschasy-tour-2025

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ian Kenny of Birds of Tokyo at One Electric Day 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
Ian Kenny Will Rock Out With Karnivool On Another Tour

Ian Kenny has sent his Birds on a holiday to Tokyo and resurrected Karnivool for an Australian tour.

23 hours ago
Nick Littlemore and Ladyhawke Teenager
Nick Littlemore of PNAU and Ladyhawke Premiere New Teenager Collaboration

Two decades in, PNAU’s Nick Littlemore is back with Ladyhawke as Teenager.

2 days ago
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift Previews ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version) In A Handmaids Tale

Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)' was previewed in Monday night's (19.05.25) episode of 'The Handmaid's Tale'.

3 days ago
Kanye West by Scott Marsh
Kanye West Concert Cancelled In South Korea

Kanye West has had his upcoming concert in South Korea cancelled.

4 days ago
Arcade Fire photo by Ros O'Gorman
Oversized Baby Man Targets Arcade Fire

America’s biggest baby president is now targeting Arcade Fire who he says has a “very sad name” and that they are “not good music”.

4 days ago
Ben Lee 2025 Frontier Touring
Ben Lee ‘Awake Is The New Sleep’ Turns 20 So Ben is Taking It On The Road

Ben Lee has announced an Australian tour for September and October to mark the 20th anniversary of his fifth album ‘Awake Is The New Sleep’.

May 16, 2025
Five Finger Death Punch 20 Years
Five Finger Death Punch To Release ’20 Years of Five Finger Death Punch Best of Volume 1’

In 2005 Five Finger Death Punch formed in Las Vegas. There have been nine albums between 2007 and 2022.

May 16, 2025