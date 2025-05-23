Kisschasy Release First Song In 16 Years ‘Lie To Me’ - Noise11.com

Kisschasy have new music. ‘Lie To Me’ is the first song from the Mornington, Victoria band in 16 years.
Kisschasy has never had a line-up change. The new song features the one and only Kisschasy line-up of:
Darren Cordeux – Vocals / Guitar
Joel Vanderuit – Bass
Karl Ammitzboll – Drums
Sean Thomas – Lead Guitar
Lead singer Darren ‘Daz’ Cordeau says there is more new music to come including a fourth album. The last Kisschasy album ‘Seizures’ was released in 2009.
Kisschasy will be marking the 20th anniversary of the second album ‘Hymns For The New Believers’ on tour across Australia in June.
‘Hymns For The New Believers’ Tour Dates:
Fri 6 June 2025 – Astor Theatre, Perth
Sat 7 June 2025 – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide
Fri 13 June 2025 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Sat 14 June 2025 – Roundhouse, Sydney
Fri 20 June 2025 – Uni Bar, Hobart
Sat 21 June 2025 – Forum, Melbourne SOLD OUT
Tickets available now
www.sbmpresents.com/tour/kisschasy-tour-2025
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook