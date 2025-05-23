Kisschasy Release First Song In 16 Years ‘Lie To Me’ - Noise11.com

Kisschasy have new music. ‘Lie To Me’ is the first song from the Mornington, Victoria band in 16 years.

Kisschasy has never had a line-up change. The new song features the one and only Kisschasy line-up of:

Darren Cordeux – Vocals / Guitar

Joel Vanderuit – Bass

Karl Ammitzboll – Drums

Sean Thomas – Lead Guitar

Lead singer Darren ‘Daz’ Cordeau says there is more new music to come including a fourth album. The last Kisschasy album ‘Seizures’ was released in 2009.

Kisschasy will be marking the 20th anniversary of the second album ‘Hymns For The New Believers’ on tour across Australia in June.

‘Hymns For The New Believers’ Tour Dates:

Fri 6 June 2025 – Astor Theatre, Perth

Sat 7 June 2025 – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Fri 13 June 2025 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Sat 14 June 2025 – Roundhouse, Sydney

Fri 20 June 2025 – Uni Bar, Hobart

Sat 21 June 2025 – Forum, Melbourne SOLD OUT

Tickets available now

www.sbmpresents.com/tour/kisschasy-tour-2025

