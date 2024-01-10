 Kraftwerk to Perform Eight Complete Albums At Nine Shows In LA - Noise11.com
Kraftwerk at MCA Melbourne 8 December 2023 photo by Winston Robinson, Noise11

Kraftwerk at MCA Melbourne 8 December 2023 photo by Winston Robinson, Noise11

Kraftwerk to Perform Eight Complete Albums At Nine Shows In LA

by Paul Cashmere on January 11, 2024

in News

Kraftwerk will take up residency at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in May to perform eights albums over nine nights with the series concluding with a ‘Best Of’ setlist.

The shows will take place from May 21 with Kraftwerk performing the 1974 album ‘Autobahn’. The final night on May 30 will cover the best of the Kraftwerk catalogue, expected to be similar to the recent Australian shows.

Noise11 reviews Kraftwerk in Melbourne December 2023

Kraftwerk dates are:

05-21 (Autobahn)
05-22 (Radio-Activity)
05-23 (Trans Europe Express)
05-24 (The Man-Machine)
05-25 (Computer World)
05-26 (Techno Pop)
05-28 (The Mix)
05-29 (Tour de France Soundtracks)
05-30 (Finale with compositions from the entire catalog)

Kraftwerk is often credited as one of the pioneering bands in electronic music. They played a crucial role in popularizing the use of electronic instruments and synthesizers in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Their innovative approach to sound design and use of technology laid the foundation for various electronic music genres that followed.

Kraftwerk’s music, particularly their 1981 track “Computer World,” has had a significant impact on the development of hip-hop. Many hip-hop artists have sampled Kraftwerk’s beats and sounds, and the group’s influence can be heard in the work of acts like Afrika Bambaataa and Grandmaster Flash.

Kraftwerk is known for creating concept albums that explore themes related to technology, society, and the future. One of their most famous works is the 1974 album “Autobahn,” which features the groundbreaking title track. “Autobahn” is a lengthy piece that incorporates elements of electronic music and captures the experience of driving on the German autobahn.

The band is often associated with a “man-machine” aesthetic, emphasizing the interaction between humans and technology. Their iconic album covers and stage presence reflect a deliberate image of the band as part of the machine, with their robotic-like personas becoming a trademark of Kraftwerk’s visual identity.

Kraftwerk was known for their DIY (Do It Yourself) approach to creating music. In the early 1970s, they built their own custom electronic instruments and recording studios. Their Kling Klang Studio, established in Düsseldorf, Germany, became a legendary space where they could experiment with sound and technology freely, contributing to their unique sonic palette.

