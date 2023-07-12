Kraftwerk To Play Australia and New Zealand In November/December - Noise11.com

Kraftwerk will return to Australia and New Zealand for their first tour since the Big Day Out of 2003.

Kraftwerk were last in Australia in 2013 for Vivid Live in Sydney. They also attended Global Gathering in Sydney in 2008 but their last Australian tour was for Big Day Out 2003.

Kraftwerk formed in Germany in 1970. Founding member Ralf Hütter still fonts the band. His co-founder Florian Schneider died in 2020.

Kraftwerk first broke in Australia with the fourth album ‘Autobahn’ in 1974. The album reached no 9 in Australia and the title track single reached no 30.

Kraftwerk also graced the Australian charts again in 1981 with ‘The Model’.

Kraftwerk dates are:

Wednesday 29 November

TSB Arena | Wellington, NZ

Friday 1 December

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

Monday 4 December

Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday 6 December

Aware Super Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Friday 8 December

Margaret Court Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday 12 December

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre | Adelaide, SA

Friday 15 December

Riverside Theatre, PCEC | Perth, WA

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

