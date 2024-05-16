KT Tunstall To Recieven Ivor Novello Award - Noise11.com

KT Tunstall is to receive the Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Song Collection.

KT has achieved massive success over the years with hits like ‘Suddenly I See’ – which won the Ivor Novello for Best Song Musically and Lyrically in 2006 – and ‘Other Side of the World’ and she will now be honoured with the prestigious accolade of Outstanding Song Collection with PRS for Music from the awards body.

She said: “My relationship with the Ivor Novello Awards began 18 years ago in 2006, with ‘Suddenly I See’ winning Best Song Musically and Lyrically.

“My statuette has remained the most meaningful of awards to me and coming full circle to receive this Outstanding Song Collection award feels like such a gesture of appreciation towards my work since then.”

Since beginning her career almost 20 years ago, KT has released eight studio albums, including 2023’s collaborative album with Suzi Quatro that was titled ‘Face to Face’.

KT is the fifty-eighth songwriter to receive the honour, following in the footsteps of the likes of the likes of John Deacon,Bono, Jarvis Cocker, as well as Brian May, Freddie Mercury and Roger Taylor of Queen fame.

She will formally receive the award at The Ivors with Amazon Music which takes place at Grosvenor House, London on Thursday 23 May.

Tom Gray, Chair of The Ivors Academy said: “KT Tunstall’s songwriting craft and achievements have impressed and evolved continuously throughout her music career. Eighteen years after her first win, it’s a privilege to welcome KT back to The Ivors and present this highly deserved Ivor Novello Award.”

In honour of the accolade, an unheard demo of KT’s signature track ‘Suddenly I See’ will be released exclusively via Amazon Music.

