 Kurt Cobain Became A Grandfather This Month - Noise11.com
Kurt Cobain, music news, noise11.com

Kurt Cobain

Kurt Cobain Became A Grandfather This Month

by Music-News.com on September 30, 2024

in News

Frances Bean Cobain has announced the arrival of a son with husband Riley Hawk.

The daughter of late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love welcomed her first child on 17 September, according to an Instagram post that she and Hawk posted today.

They have named the baby Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk.

“Welcome to the world most beautiful son. We love you more than anything,” Cobain captioned the post.

In a series of black-and-white family photos, the newborn can be seen gripping his mum’s finger and lying in his dad’s arms.

Many of the couple’s famous friends and family shared their good wishes, including new grandpa, retired pro skater Tony Hawk, who joked, “My favourite grandson!”

Cobain first revealed her romance with Hawk in 2022, sharing photos of him on Instagram at the time. The pair tied the knot in October 2023, in an intimate ceremony officiated by REM frontman – and Cobain’s godfather – Michael Stipe.

Cobain’s father, Kurt, passed away 30 years ago when she was just 19 months old. She was previously married to musician Isaiah Silva from 2014-2017.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

