Kylie Minogue Is Working With Producer Lostboy Again - Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kylie Minogue Is Working With Producer Lostboy Again

by Music-News.com on May 22, 2024

in News

Kylie Minogue is working with ‘Padam Padam’ producer Lostboy again.

After earning a Grammy for his work on the hit song, duo have been working on new material together, seemingly for the follow-up to 2023’s ‘Tension’ LP.

Lostboy – whose real name is Peter Rycroft – is quoted by The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column as saying: “Padam was its own thing, it’s lived its own life.

“The new stuff is so fun as well in its own way. I don’t know when it will be out.”

His teaser comes after Joel Corry revealed he’s also been working in the studio with the pop idol, with the DJ teasing he has got some “bangers” coming out in time for the summer.

He told the same publication: “I’ve just been in the studio with Kylie recently in LA – the Queen. I’ve got some bangers on the way. They say that I defrost for summer and the freezer has opened!”

Meanwhile, Kylie is reportedly planning to continue her Las Vegas residency at the Voltaire.

The Grammy winner completed her first-ever Sin City series, ‘More Than Just a Residency’, at the new venue earlier his month, and it has since been claimed Kylie is to return for another stint with a new album.

Speaking to the audience at the final show, she said: “I am excited to be here. We were reminiscing that this is our last show, so we have all been a little emotional today. Let me just say it has exceeded all my expectations.

“This is the end?.?.?.?for this moment. I love you so much – I cannot wait to see you again.”

An insider told said: “Kylie has become a must-see act in Vegas.

“With a new album on its way, she will be in so much more demand. But Voltaire and the committed audiences have won her heart over, and she will be a mainstay there.”

The Sun claimed her return is likely to be in November 2025, the same month she started the residency.

The outlet also previously reported that the ‘Spinning Around’ hitmaker had been offered a “residency for life” in Las Vegas, after she impressed the boss of the nightclub, Michael Gruber.

A source said: “Michael absolutely loves Kylie and doesn’t want to lose her.

“It is the first ‘residency for life’ where you come and go based on your schedule that has been put on the table in Vegas.

“Usually venues want to lock someone in for a fixed period or have exclusivity when it comes to live shows.

“But when it comes to Kylie, Michael knows he is on to something Golden and he’s put the offer on the table for Kylie to consider.”

Kylie began the stint in November 2023, in support of her 16th studio album.

music-news.com

