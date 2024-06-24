Kylie Minogue Is Writing Her Autobiography - Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue is writing her autobiography. Kylie has reportedly decided now is the right time to put pen to paper and look back on her life with the help of a ghostwriter after finishing her Las Vegas residency and scooping a lifetime achievement award at the Brits earlier this year because she is at the “pinnacle” of her career.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Kylie is at the pinnacle of her career and now feels like the perfect time to write about her life and relive some memories.

“She’ll reveal some new anecdotes and stories and dig out some snaps from her archive.

“She will cover her music, TV and film roles, and of course her love life. The finished product is sure to incite a bidding war among publishers.”

Kylie recently also signed a deal with Netflix for a fly-on-the wall documentary.

Kylie recently reflected on what a “wild ride” the last year has been for her following the popularity of her album ‘Tension’, which even led to a Grammy award win.

She told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: “It’s been a wild ride, the past 12 months, I’m so grateful for the opportunities that have come my way.

“I’m working my socks off but it’s really rewarding. I love sharing this new era with long-time fans and it’s been amazing to have been introduced to a new generation of fans. I mean, wow.”

Aside from her music, Kylie has also enjoyed success with her Kylie Minogue Wines brand and she is “touched” that so many people have praised her products.

She said: “The brand was developed with a lot of heart, and we always wanted to surprise, delight and overdeliver on quality.

“It’s been a great journey of discovery and I’m touched that so many people have enjoyed what we have discovered.”

