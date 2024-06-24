 Kylie Minogue Is Writing Her Autobiography - Noise11.com
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kylie Minogue Is Writing Her Autobiography

by Music-News.com on June 24, 2024

in News

Kylie Minogue is writing her autobiography. Kylie has reportedly decided now is the right time to put pen to paper and look back on her life with the help of a ghostwriter after finishing her Las Vegas residency and scooping a lifetime achievement award at the Brits earlier this year because she is at the “pinnacle” of her career.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Kylie is at the pinnacle of her career and now feels like the perfect time to write about her life and relive some memories.

“She’ll reveal some new anecdotes and stories and dig out some snaps from her archive.

“She will cover her music, TV and film roles, and of course her love life. The finished product is sure to incite a bidding war among publishers.”

Kylie recently also signed a deal with Netflix for a fly-on-the wall documentary.

Kylie recently reflected on what a “wild ride” the last year has been for her following the popularity of her album ‘Tension’, which even led to a Grammy award win.

She told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: “It’s been a wild ride, the past 12 months, I’m so grateful for the opportunities that have come my way.

“I’m working my socks off but it’s really rewarding. I love sharing this new era with long-time fans and it’s been amazing to have been introduced to a new generation of fans. I mean, wow.”

Aside from her music, Kylie has also enjoyed success with her Kylie Minogue Wines brand and she is “touched” that so many people have praised her products.

She said: “The brand was developed with a lot of heart, and we always wanted to surprise, delight and overdeliver on quality.

“It’s been a great journey of discovery and I’m touched that so many people have enjoyed what we have discovered.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318-018.jpg Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

David Foster
David Foster To Play 75th Birthday Show At The Hollywood Bowl

David Foster is to celebrate his upcoming 75th birthday with a star-studded Hollywood Bowl concert.

11 hours ago
Willie Nelson at the 90th at Hollywood Bowl
Willie Nelson Misses First Outlaw Festival Show On Doctor’s Orders

Willie Nelson has been forced to miss the opening shows of his joint tour with Bob Dylan "on doctor's orders".

1 day ago
The Damned AD 2022
The Damned To Release Live Album

There is a new live album coming from The Damned featuring the original line-up of Dave Vanian (vocals), Brian James (guitar), Captain Sensible (bass), and Rat Scabies (drums).

4 days ago
The Scorpions, music news, music
Scorpions To Get The Biopic Make-Over

The story of Germany’s Scorpions will be told in an upcoming biopic due in 2025.

4 days ago
Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Slash Teases A Very G N’ R 2025

Slash has declared "2025 is all about Guns N' Roses".

4 days ago
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen Catalogue Sells For Almost $AUD2 Billion

Queen has sold their catalogue for $US1.27 billion ($AUD1.9 billion).

5 days ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Madonna Concertgoers Lawsuit Dismissed

A lawsuit against Madonna has been dismissed by the judge.

5 days ago