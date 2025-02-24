 Kylie Minogue Receives Star At Melbourne Park - Noise11.com
Kylie Minogue recieves star at Melbourne Park photo supplied Frontier Touring

Kylie Minogue recieves star at Melbourne Park photo supplied Frontier Touring

Kylie Minogue Receives Star At Melbourne Park

by Paul Cashmere on February 24, 2025

in News

Kylie Minogue has received a Star at Melbourne Park in the forecourt of Rod Laver Arena.

Kylie said, “It’s hard to believe it’s been 35 years since I first stepped on stage at this venue, and I’m honoured to be acknowledged in this way in my hometown of Melbourne. It seems appropriate that MG will be watching over my star each day. I’m incredibly thankful to all the fans that have attended my shows over the years.”

Melbourne Park CEO John Harnden AM unveiled the star with the Star. John said, “Kylie has a longstanding and record-breaking association with Melbourne Park and it’s only fitting we celebrate her amazing legacy with this star, cementing her name in the history of this great destination for live events.”

The ‘Tension Tour’ 2025 has begun. Here are the remaining dates:

Wednesday 26 February – Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
Thursday 27 February – Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
Saturday 1 March – Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
Sunday 2 March – Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
Monday 3 March – Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

https://www.frontiertouring.com/kylie

Kylie at Rod Laver Arena, the Noise11 review.

PAST KYLIE SHOWS AT MELBOURNE PARK

Enjoy Yourself Tour
9 FEB 1990, National Tennis Centre

Rhythm of Love Tour
16, 18, 19, 20 FEB 1991, National Tennis Centre

On a Night Like This
23, 24 APR 2001, Rod Laver Arena
3, 5, 6, 7 MAY 2001, Rod Laver Arena

KylieFever2002
10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16 AUG 2002, Rod Laver Arena

Showgirl: The Homecoming Tour
10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 17 DEC 2006, Rod Laver Arena

KylieX2008
19, 20, 22 DEC 2008, Rod Laver Arena

Aphrodite: Les Folies Tour
14, 15, 16 JUN 2011, Rod Laver Arena

Kiss Me Once Tour
18 MAR 2015, Rod Laver Arena

Tension Tour
20, 21, 22 FEB 2025, Rod Laver Arena  

