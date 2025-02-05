Kylie Selects Mallrat To Open Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Mallrat will open for Kylie Minogue on the upcoming Tension tour across Australia.

Mallrat, whose real name is Grace Kathleen Elizabeth Shaw. Born on September 25, 1998, in Brisbane, Queensland, she has quickly gained recognition for her unique blend of indie pop, alternative, and electronic music.

Mallrat began her musical journey as a teenager, inspired by artists like Kanye West and Skrillex. She started creating her own music and released her debut single “Suicide Blonde” in 2015. The song attracted attention and marked the beginning of her career in the music industry.

Mallrat gained significant acclaim with her debut EP, “Uninvited,” released in 2016. The EP included popular tracks like “Sunglasses” and “For Real,” which showcased her talent for writing catchy and relatable lyrics.

In 2018, Mallrat released her second EP, “In the Sky,” which further solidified her status as an emerging artist. The EP featured the hit single “Groceries,” which received extensive airplay and became a fan favorite.

Mallrat’s debut album, “Driving Music,” was released in 2019 to critical acclaim. The album showcased her growth as an artist and featured tracks like “Charlie” and “Circles.” Her ability to craft emotionally resonant songs with infectious melodies gained her a wider audience and increased recognition.

Kylie and Mallard dates are:

Saturday 15 February

RAC Arena | Perth, WA

Tuesday 18 February

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena | Adelaide, SA

Thursday 20 February

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Friday 21 February

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 22 February

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday 26 February

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Thursday 27 February

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 1 March

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Sunday 2 March

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Monday 3 March

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

https://www.frontiertouring.com/kylie

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com