 Kylie Selects Mallrat To Open Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kylie Selects Mallrat To Open Australian Tour

by Paul Cashmere on February 6, 2025

in News

Mallrat will open for Kylie Minogue on the upcoming Tension tour across Australia.

Mallrat, whose real name is Grace Kathleen Elizabeth Shaw. Born on September 25, 1998, in Brisbane, Queensland, she has quickly gained recognition for her unique blend of indie pop, alternative, and electronic music.

Mallrat began her musical journey as a teenager, inspired by artists like Kanye West and Skrillex. She started creating her own music and released her debut single “Suicide Blonde” in 2015. The song attracted attention and marked the beginning of her career in the music industry.

Mallrat gained significant acclaim with her debut EP, “Uninvited,” released in 2016. The EP included popular tracks like “Sunglasses” and “For Real,” which showcased her talent for writing catchy and relatable lyrics.

In 2018, Mallrat released her second EP, “In the Sky,” which further solidified her status as an emerging artist. The EP featured the hit single “Groceries,” which received extensive airplay and became a fan favorite.

Mallrat’s debut album, “Driving Music,” was released in 2019 to critical acclaim. The album showcased her growth as an artist and featured tracks like “Charlie” and “Circles.” Her ability to craft emotionally resonant songs with infectious melodies gained her a wider audience and increased recognition.

Kylie and Mallard dates are:

Saturday 15 February
RAC Arena | Perth, WA

Tuesday 18 February
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena | Adelaide, SA

Thursday 20 February
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Friday 21 February
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 22 February
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday 26 February
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Thursday 27 February
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 1 March
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Sunday 2 March
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Monday 3 March
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

https://www.frontiertouring.com/kylie

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Selena Gomez, music news, noise11.com
Selena Gomez Laughs At Idiot US Politician Sam Parker Who Wants Her Deported

Selena Gomez has taken aim at imbecile American politician Sam Parker who called for her to be deported.

January 29, 2025
Karen Lee Andrews and Jade MacRae launch
Jade MacRae and Karen Lee Andrews To Perform Double Album Launch In Sydney

Jade MacRae will launch her ‘In My Veins’ album together with Karen Lee Andrews launching her album ‘Survival’ at The Factory Theatre in Sydney on Friday, 7 February 2025.

January 29, 2025
The Rides 2013, Stephen Stills, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Barry Goldberg, Noise11, Photo
Songwriter, Producer and Rides Member Barry Goldberg Dies At Age 83

Songwriter, producer and keyboard player Barry Goldberg has died at the age of 83.

January 24, 2025
Patsy and Dave The Willow
Patsy and Dave Win Two People’s Choice Awards Including One With Russell Morris

Melbourne country duo Patsy and Dave have won two People's Choice awards in Tamworth including best song for ‘The Willow’ co-written and recorded with Russell Morris.

January 23, 2025
Marlon Williams photo by Ian Laidlaw
Marlon Williams To Release First Māori Language Album

Marlon Williams (Kāi Tahu, Ngāi Tai) next album ‘Te Whare Tīwekaweka’ will be his first album entirely in the Māori language.

January 23, 2025
Mantra of the Cosmos
Mantra Of The Cosmos Show Cancelled Due To Zak Starkey Injury

Zak Starkey is suffering from a serious leg condition, which forced his band Mantra Of The Cosmos to pull out of their Soho party performance on Tuesday (21.01.25).

January 23, 2025
The Weeknd Donates $1 Million To Fire Relief

The Weeknd has donated $1 million to benefit victims of the LA fires.

January 18, 2025