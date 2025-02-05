Kylie Selects Mallrat To Open Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Mallrat will open for Kylie Minogue on the upcoming Tension tour across Australia.
Mallrat, whose real name is Grace Kathleen Elizabeth Shaw. Born on September 25, 1998, in Brisbane, Queensland, she has quickly gained recognition for her unique blend of indie pop, alternative, and electronic music.
Mallrat began her musical journey as a teenager, inspired by artists like Kanye West and Skrillex. She started creating her own music and released her debut single “Suicide Blonde” in 2015. The song attracted attention and marked the beginning of her career in the music industry.
Mallrat gained significant acclaim with her debut EP, “Uninvited,” released in 2016. The EP included popular tracks like “Sunglasses” and “For Real,” which showcased her talent for writing catchy and relatable lyrics.
In 2018, Mallrat released her second EP, “In the Sky,” which further solidified her status as an emerging artist. The EP featured the hit single “Groceries,” which received extensive airplay and became a fan favorite.
Mallrat’s debut album, “Driving Music,” was released in 2019 to critical acclaim. The album showcased her growth as an artist and featured tracks like “Charlie” and “Circles.” Her ability to craft emotionally resonant songs with infectious melodies gained her a wider audience and increased recognition.
Kylie and Mallard dates are:
Saturday 15 February
RAC Arena | Perth, WA
Tuesday 18 February
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena | Adelaide, SA
Thursday 20 February
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
Friday 21 February
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
Saturday 22 February
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
Wednesday 26 February
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
Thursday 27 February
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
Saturday 1 March
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
Sunday 2 March
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
Monday 3 March
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
https://www.frontiertouring.com/kylie
