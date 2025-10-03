 La Luz Announce New EP Extra! Extra! for Record Store Day Black Friday, European Tour and Portugal. The Man Support Dates - Noise11.com
La Luz photo by Ginger Fierstein

La Luz Announce New EP Extra! Extra! for Record Store Day Black Friday, European Tour and Portugal. The Man Support Dates

by Noise11.com on October 4, 2025

in News

Seattle psych-surf outfit La Luz are doubling down on their busy 2025 with the announcement of a new limited-edition EP Extra! Extra!, arriving exclusively on vinyl through Sub Pop Records as part of this year’s Record Store Day Black Friday (28 November 2025).

The EP revisits five highlights from their acclaimed 2024 album News of the Universe, reimagined in stripped-back, alternate versions. Songs including “News of the Universe”, “Strange World”, and “Poppies” get a new sonic life under the guiding hand of producer Maryam Qudus. Qudus is no stranger to the band – not only did she produce News of the Universe, but she also went on to officially join La Luz following that collaboration, further entwining her creative DNA with the group.

Formed in Seattle in 2012, La Luz built their reputation on shimmering vocal harmonies, surf-rock guitar lines, and a love of psychedelic textures. Their debut It’s Alive (2013) was followed by Weirdo Shrine (2015), produced by Ty Segall, which cemented their status on the indie circuit. By the time they released their self-titled third album in 2021, La Luz had developed a cult following and earned critical acclaim for reshaping surf-rock with dreamlike intensity.

With News of the Universe in 2024, the band delivered their most ambitious work to date.

The album saw La Luz stretching their songwriting and sonic palette, balancing eerie psychedelia with pop immediacy. The decision to revisit the material in more intimate versions on Extra! Extra! highlights the band’s confidence in the strength of their songs, offering fans a new angle on familiar favourites.

Before Extra! Extra! hits stores, La Luz will be hitting the road for an extensive European tour beginning 7 October in Aarhus, Denmark. The run will take the band across Scandinavia, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, France, the Netherlands, and beyond, concluding 1 November in Utrecht.

After returning stateside, the band will play two shows at The Chapel in San Francisco and join Los Angeles’ Allah-Las for a special Lodge Room Block Party. They’ll then spend late November through December supporting Grammy-winning rockers Portugal. The Man on a string of major North American dates, including stops at New York’s Terminal 5, Boston’s Roadrunner, Toronto’s HISTORY, and Washington D.C.’s The Anthem.

Portugal. The Man, best known for their massive hit “Feel It Still”, have long championed eclectic support acts, making La Luz a fitting addition to the tour. For La Luz, the run places them in front of some of the largest audiences of their career.

Extra! Extra! Tracklist
News of the Universe (Extra! Extra! Version)
Strange World (Extra! Extra! Version)
Good Luck With Your Secret (Extra! Extra! Version)
I’ll Go With You (Extra! Extra! Version)
Poppies (Extra! Extra! Version)

LA LUZ TOUR DATES

10/07 Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall ~
10/08 Copenhagen, DK @ RUST ~
10/09 Oslo, NO @ Belleville ~
10/10 Johanneshov, SE @ Hus 7 ~
10/11 Gothenburg, SE @ Skeppet
10/13 Leipzig, DE @ Moritzbastei ~
10/14 Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory ~
10/15 Munich, DE @ LIVE EVIL ~
10/16 Fribourg, CH @ Fri-Son ~
10/17 Bologna, IT @ Covo Club ~
10/18 Turin, IT @ Spazio 211
10/19 Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus
10/21 Barcelona, ES @ Upload
10/22 Madrid, ES @ El Sol
10/23 Granada, ES @ Lemon Rock
10/24 Valencia, ES @ 16 Toneladas C.B
10/25 Alicante, ES @ Conciertos del Baluarte
10/26 Hondarribia, ES @ Psilocybe
10/28 Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes
10/29 Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix
10/30 Düsseldorf, DE @ New Fall Festival
10/31 Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown
11/01 Utrecht, NL @ Ekko
11/06 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel w/ Will Sprott
11/07 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel w/ Spacemoth
11/08 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room Block Party w/ The Allah-Las
11/21 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue +
11/22 Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed +
11/25 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre +
11/27 Toronto, ON @ HISTORY +
11/29 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner +
12/03 New York, NY @ Terminal 5 +
12/04 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer +
12/05 Washington, DC @ The Anthem +
12/07 Pelham, TN @ The Caverns +
12/08 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel +
12/09 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern +
12/11 Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory +
12/12 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater +

~ Thanya Iyer supporting
+ supporting Portugal. The Man

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

