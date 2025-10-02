 Secret Rule Unveil ‘In The Silence' Ahead of 10th Anniversary Tour and Album X - Noise11.com
Secret Rule release new single In The Silence ahead of new album X and 10th Anniversary Tour

Secret Rule release new single In The Silence ahead of new album X and 10th Anniversary Tour

Secret Rule Unveil ‘In The Silence’ Ahead of 10th Anniversary Tour and Album X

by Noise11.com on October 2, 2025

in News

Italian symphonic metallers Secret Rule have revealed their new single In The Silence, the latest preview from their upcoming album X, due 24 October through Rockshots Records.

The new track follows recent singles Just a Sacrifice, Echoes of the Earth and Silent Pain, and sees the band turn inward with a reflective piece about the dialogue we hold with ourselves.

In The Silence blends cinematic textures and modern metal riffing with an unexpected rap section by bassist Sofia Basili, while Angela Di Vincenzo’s soaring vocal delivery balances fragility and power against lush orchestral arrangements. The song explores inner conflict, resilience and the quiet strength that emerges in moments of vulnerability.

Angela says the track was deeply personal to write, “This song is a dialogue with your inner self-the version of you that holds your strength when you’re at your weakest. Writing it was like letting that voice finally speak.”

Sofia adds, “My part is that quiet voice inside, the one that whispers when you’re ready to hear the truth. It’s not about volume, it’s about honesty.”

Secret Rule formed in Rome in 2014 and quickly made their mark on the European symphonic and gothic metal scene with their debut album Transposed Emotions (2014). Over the past decade, the band has carved a reputation for combining heavy riffs with orchestral arrangements and melodic hooks across nine studio albums, collaborating with members of Blind Guardian, Delain and Sonata Arctica along the way.

Their upcoming tenth album X marks both a creative milestone and a celebration of their 10th anniversary as a band. To coincide with the release, Secret Rule will embark on a UK and European tour this October and November.

Secret Rule 10th Anniversary Tour 2025
20 Oct – Glasgow | Ivory Blacks
21 Oct – Edinburgh | Bannerman’s
22 Oct – Manchester | Aatma
23 Oct – Newcastle | Trillians
24 Oct – Birmingham | Asylum 2
25 Oct – London | Cart & Horses
26 Oct – Treforest | The Green Rooms
07 Nov – Mörlenbach, DE | Live Music Hall
08 Nov – Bree, BE | Ragnarok

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Portugal The Man photo by Nathan Perkel
Portugal. The Man Return With Shish Album, New Singles, and World Tour

Portugal.The Man have confirmed the arrival of their next studio album Shish, due 7 November via their own KNIK imprint in partnership with Thirty Tigers. To coincide with the news, the band have dropped two new singles, the hypnotic “Tanana” and the propulsive “Mush.”

September 25, 2025
Bad Omens bt Bryan Kirks
Bad Omens Return With New Single “Impose” Following U.S. Chart-Topping Success

Bad Omens are back with a commanding new single, “Impose,” signaling another bold step forward for the band that has been redefining modern rock. Known for blending industrial textures, electronic elements, and emotionally charged vocals, the group pushes their signature intensity into cinematic new territory with this latest release.

September 11, 2025
Bob Dylan at the Hollywood Bowl 31 July 2024 photo with thanks to Richard Gilkerson
Bob Dylan To Continue Farewell Tour With Dates In UK and Europe Announced

Legendary songwriter and musician Bob Dylan will return to the UK in 2025 for a string of dates presented by ITB.

July 11, 2025
Neil Young photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Digs Deep For 2025 Euro setlist

Neil Young has been reaching deep into the catalogue to dust off a few songs rarely played in more than a decade.

June 26, 2025
Adele 25, music news, noise11.com
Adele Announces A Whole Stack Of European Tour Dates

Stage shy Adele is going to tour.

November 27, 2015
Neil Young & Crazy Horse, The Plenary, Melbourne, Australia, Noise11,Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Four More Neil Young Shows Cancelled

Neil Young and Crazy Horse have cancelled their four upcoming North American shows citing doctor's orders to guitarist Frank "Poncho" Sampedro.

August 20, 2013