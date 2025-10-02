Secret Rule Unveil ‘In The Silence' Ahead of 10th Anniversary Tour and Album X - Noise11.com

Italian symphonic metallers Secret Rule have revealed their new single In The Silence, the latest preview from their upcoming album X, due 24 October through Rockshots Records.

The new track follows recent singles Just a Sacrifice, Echoes of the Earth and Silent Pain, and sees the band turn inward with a reflective piece about the dialogue we hold with ourselves.

In The Silence blends cinematic textures and modern metal riffing with an unexpected rap section by bassist Sofia Basili, while Angela Di Vincenzo’s soaring vocal delivery balances fragility and power against lush orchestral arrangements. The song explores inner conflict, resilience and the quiet strength that emerges in moments of vulnerability.

Angela says the track was deeply personal to write, “This song is a dialogue with your inner self-the version of you that holds your strength when you’re at your weakest. Writing it was like letting that voice finally speak.”

Sofia adds, “My part is that quiet voice inside, the one that whispers when you’re ready to hear the truth. It’s not about volume, it’s about honesty.”

Secret Rule formed in Rome in 2014 and quickly made their mark on the European symphonic and gothic metal scene with their debut album Transposed Emotions (2014). Over the past decade, the band has carved a reputation for combining heavy riffs with orchestral arrangements and melodic hooks across nine studio albums, collaborating with members of Blind Guardian, Delain and Sonata Arctica along the way.

Their upcoming tenth album X marks both a creative milestone and a celebration of their 10th anniversary as a band. To coincide with the release, Secret Rule will embark on a UK and European tour this October and November.

Secret Rule 10th Anniversary Tour 2025

20 Oct – Glasgow | Ivory Blacks

21 Oct – Edinburgh | Bannerman’s

22 Oct – Manchester | Aatma

23 Oct – Newcastle | Trillians

24 Oct – Birmingham | Asylum 2

25 Oct – London | Cart & Horses

26 Oct – Treforest | The Green Rooms

07 Nov – Mörlenbach, DE | Live Music Hall

08 Nov – Bree, BE | Ragnarok

