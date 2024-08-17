 Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars Premiere 'Die With A Smile' Live In LA - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars Premiere ‘Die With A Smile’ Live In LA

by Music-News.com on August 18, 2024

in News

Lady Gaga shocked fans by making a surprise appearance during Bruno Mars’s concert at the grand opening of the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on Thursday night.

Just hours after they announced their surprise duet, Gaga and Mars treated fans to its live debut during the two-song encore of Bruno Mars’ show.

Sitting behind a retro keyboard, Gaga wore an oversized blonde wig, white tights and heels and a pink-and-white minidress. She asked the crowd, “How you feeling, L.A.?”

Sat across from her with a guitar in hand, Mars said, “Ladies and gentlemen, put your hands together for the icon, pop royalty, Lady Gaga!… You guys are gonna be the first to hear us play this song live.”

They then proceeded to sing their ballad Die With a Smile, which was released that night along with a music video showing them performing for a vintage country-style TV show.

At the end of the performance, Gaga took a series of bows across the stage as the crowd went wild. After she left, Mars concluded his show with a rendition of his 2014 smash hit Uptown Funk.

The duet marks the first new music from Mars since his work as part of the duo Silk Sonic in 2021.

In a press release, Gaga revealed that she was working on her upcoming seventh album when Mars reached out and asked her to listen to a song he’d been working on.

“It was around midnight when I got (to the studio) and I was blown away when I heard what he had started making,” she praised. “We stayed up all night and finished writing and recording the song. Bruno’s talent is beyond explanation. His musicianship and vision is next level. There’s no one like him.”

The Intuit Dome will serve as the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team and host upcoming shows from Olivia Rodrigo, Usher and Slipknot, among others.

music-news.com

