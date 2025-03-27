 Lady Gaga Announces Mayhem Ball World Dates - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga Announces Mayhem Ball World Dates

by Music-News.com on March 27, 2025

Lady Gaga has thrilled fans by announcing a tour that she “wasn’t planning”.

Lady Gaga had previously crushed fans’ hopes by suggesting she would not go on tour in support of her latest album, Mayhem, in 2025.

However, following an overwhelmingly positive response from fans for her new record, the Abracadabra hitmaker has had a change of heart – and on Wednesday announced she will be hitting the road after all.

Taking to social media, the star wrote, “I wasn’t planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going.”

Detailing a military operation to get tour dates secured in time, she revealed, “It came together super quickly thanks to Arthur Fogel and the amazing team at Live Nation, who planned a global tour in just a few weeks.

“We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can’t in stadiums-and honestly, I can’t wait.”

And teasing fans over what they can expect, she added, “This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it. The MAYHEM Ball Tour is officially coming your way. See you soon, monsters.”

The tour is scheduled to kick off in Paradise, Nevada, on 16 July and will keep her on the road until 20 November when the collection of concerts will climax in Paris.

Dates are planned for North America, Europe and the UK – with concerts planned in New York, London, Manchester, Stockholm and more.

North America dates:
July 16: Las Vegas — T-Mobile Arena
July 18: Las Vegas — T-Mobile Arena
Aug. 6: Seattle — Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 7: Seattle — Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 22: New York City— Madison Square Garden
Aug. 23: New York City — Madison Square Garden
Aug. 26: New York City — Madison Square Garden
Aug. 31: Miami — Kaseya Center
Sept. 1: Miami — Kaseya Center
Sept. 10: Toronto — Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 11: Toronto — Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 15: Chicago — United Center
Sept. 17: Chicago — United Center

