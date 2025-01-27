Lady Gaga Announces New Album ‘Mayhem’ - Noise11.com

Lady Gaga will release her seventh album titled ‘Mayhem’ in March.

“The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved,” said Gaga. Far from a nostalgic throwback, MAYHEM reinvents her early sound with a kaleidoscopic approach that draws from her expansive musical library while embracing a fresh and fearless artistic perspective. Gaga describes the creative process as “reassembling a shattered mirror: even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way.”

Two songs, ‘Disease’ and ‘Die With A Smile’ have already been released from the album. A third song and video will be released this Friday 2 February 2025.

Lady Gaga has also released two albums with Tony Bennett and a series of soundtrack albums including ‘A Star In Born’ and her most recent album from 2024 ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’. The tracklisting for ‘Mayhem’ has not yet been announced.

‘Mayhem’ will be released on 7 March 2025.

Gaga will join artists including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Nicks, and Joni Mitchell to perform at FireAid on January 30, benefiting the people and communities devastated by the recent LA wildfires. On March 17, she will be honored with the 2025 iHeartRadio Innovator Award at the 12th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards, followed by a headlining performance at Coachella on April 11 and 18.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com