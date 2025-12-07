 Lady Gaga Includes Chromatica Tracks At Second Melbourne Show - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga performing at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium during The Mayhem Ball tour

Lady Gaga The Mayhem Ball Australia 2025

Lady Gaga Includes Chromatica Tracks At Second Melbourne Show

by Paul Cashmere on December 7, 2025

in News

Lady Gaga delivered a surprise for Melbourne fans at her second Australian show on Saturday night when she finally brought material from her 2020 album Chromatica into the setlist. The pop icon had omitted songs from the album during Friday’s opening Melbourne performance, leaving some fans wondering whether Chromatica would feature at all on the Australian leg of the tour. The answer arrived swiftly on night two, and it came with emphasis.

Gaga performed 1000 Doves and Rain On Me, giving the arena crowd a double injection of the electronic pop era that has become a favourite among Little Monsters. 1000 Doves appeared as a stripped-back solo piano moment inside the main set, offering a dramatic contrast to the dance-driven spectacle surrounding it. Gaga delivered the track with emotional intensity, echoing the album’s themes of isolation, resilience and the search for connection. Long described by Gaga as a vulnerable “graceful cry for help”, the song has grown into one of the Chromatica era’s most resonant moments.

Rain On Me, which originally featured as a duet with Ariana Grande, closed out the encore. The track was the second single from Chromatica and quickly became one of the defining pop hits of 2020. Powered by its message of catharsis and survival, the song earned major accolades, including Song Of The Year at the MTV Video Music Awards and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. Its return to the live stage was met with an immediate eruption of energy from the Melbourne crowd, closing the night on a euphoric high.

Gaga’s decision to include Chromatica material at the second show reinforces the album’s ongoing significance within her catalogue. Released during the height of the global pandemic, Chromatica marked a return to full-scale dance-pop after Gaga’s pivot into stripped-down songwriting on Joanne and her celebrated A Star Is Born soundtrack. The album saw her revisit the high-energy electronic world that propelled her early career, while pairing it with deeply personal themes of trauma, anxiety and perseverance.

Her early tours such as The Monster Ball and Born This Way Ball showcased Gaga’s theatrical vision, but Chromatica expanded her narrative universe even further, introducing a conceptual world that blended futurism, club culture and emotional healing. Fans have long speculated which songs from the album would translate most powerfully on stage, with Rain On Me regularly predicted as a highlight. Melbourne’s night two confirmed this with a triumphant encore moment that reaffirmed the track’s enduring popularity.

The contrast between the contemplative 1000 Doves and the explosive Rain On Me demonstrated the sonic breadth of the album, and the live interpretations emphasised both Gaga’s vocal strength and her ability to command a stadium with either a piano or a full dance production. The second Melbourne show’s expanded setlist ultimately deepened the experience for fans and reconnected Gaga with one of her most creatively significant bodies of work.

PREVIOUS: Lady Gaga Delivers a ‘Twice-in-a-Lifetime’ Moment For Melbourne With Brooklyn Nights #REVIEW

LADY GAGA SETLIST 6 DECEMBER 2025 MARVEL STADIUM MELBOURNE

Act I: Of Velvet and Vice
Bloody Mary (Born This Way, 2011)
Abracadabra (Mayhem, 2025)
Judas (Born This Way, 2011)
Scheiße (Born This Way, 2011)
Garden of Eden (Mayhem, 2025)
Poker Face (The Fame, 2008)

Act II: And She Fell Into a Gothic Dream
Perfect Celebrity (Mayhem, 2025)
Disease (Mayhem, 2025)
Paparazzi (The Fame, 2008)
Alejandro (The Fame Monster, 2009)
The Beast (Mayhem, 2025)

Act III: The Beautiful Nightmare That Knows Her Name
Killah (Mayhem, 2025)
Zombieboy (Mayhem, 2025)
The Dead Dance (Mayhem, 2025)
LoveDrug (Mayhem, 2025)
Applause (ARTPOP, 2013)
Just Dance (The Fame, 2008)

Act IV: To Wake Her Is to Lose Her
Shadow of a Man (Mayhem, 2025)
Kill For Love (Mayhem, 2025)
Summerboy (The Fame, 2008)
Born This Way (Born This Way, 2011)
Million Reasons (Joanne, 2016)
Shallow (A Star Is Born, 2018)
Die With a Smile (Mayhem, 2025)
1000 Doves (from Chromatica, 2020)
Marry The Night (Born This Way, 2011)
Vanish Into You (Mayhem, 2025)

Finale: Eternal Aria of the Monster Heart
Bad Romance (The Fame Monster, 2009)
Credits roll

Gaga returns unmasked to perform:
How Bad Do U Want Me (Mayhem, 2025)
Rain On Me (from Chromatica, 2020)

LADY GAGA THE MAYHEM BALL TOUR AUSTRALIAN DATES
Fri Dec 5 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium
Sat Dec 6 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium
Tue Dec 9 – Brisbane, AU – Suncorp Stadium
Fri Dec 12 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium
Sat Dec 13 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium

Lady Gaga is touring Australia for Live Nation

