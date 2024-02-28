 Ariana Grande Confirms Leaked Tracks Are From Next Album - Noise11.com
Ariana Grande Confirms Leaked Tracks Are From Next Album

by Music-News.com on February 28, 2024

in News

Ariana Grande has confirmed that new versions of her leaked tracks will appear on her new album.

During an appearance on the Zach Sang Show podcast on Monday, Ariana revealed that reworked versions of her recently leaked tracks will appear on her forthcoming album, Eternal Sunshine.

Last year, a demo titled Fantasize appeared on Spotify and TikTok without Ariana’s consent and quickly went viral.

“Thank you so much. I’ll see you in jail. Literally,” Ariana, 30, joked during the episode, adding that the positive response to the leaked music prompted her to include them on her forthcoming seventh studio album.

“It was like a parody of this girl group vibe. But (the fans) love it… It’s so corny, but it’s okay. I took the note and I kind of gave them Ariana’s version of that on the album,” Ariana explained. “They’re completely different now. So although you’ve heard them – because you stole them – they’re very different now.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ariana said that some of the songs on the album deal with the “inexplicable hellish feeling (of) watching people misunderstand the people you love and you”, seemingly referring to the media coverage of her relationships.

“When I was writing it was with no intention for the world to hear it,” she added of the album. “I wrote them when I was very emotional, some of them, and then some of them are more bops.”

Ariana released Yes, And?, the lead single from her new album, on 12 January. The track debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

Eternal Sunshine is due for release on 8 March.

