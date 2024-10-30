Lady Gaga Drops ‘Disease’ Video - Noise11.com

The Lady Gaga video is here for you to see.
Gaga explains:
I think a lot about the relationship I have with my own inner demons. It’s never been easy for me to face how I get seduced by chaos and turmoil. It makes me feel claustrophobic.
Disease is about facing that fear, facing myself and my inner darkness, and realizing that sometimes I can’t win or escape the parts of myself that scare me. That I can try and run from them but they are still part of me and I can run and run but eventually I’ll meet that part of myself again, even if only for a moment.
Dancing, morphing, running, purging. Again and again, back with myself. This integration is ultimately beautiful to me because it’s mine and I’ve learned to handle it. I am the conductor of my own symphony. I am every actor in the plays that are my art and my life. No matter how scary the question, the answers are inside of me. Essential, inextricable parts of what makes me me. I save myself by keeping going. I am the whole me, I am strong, and I am up for the challenge. Happy Halloween.
Watch the ‘Disease’ video:
‘Disease’ is the lead track from the next Lady Gaga album which is yet to be titled. The new song and news of the album comes a month after the disaster Joker movie ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ which starred Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. The companion album was a Lady Gaga album ‘Harlequin’ contained all Gaga songs. However the movie did so badly at the box office and received terrible reviews that Gaga is trying to bury the stench with another album.
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE