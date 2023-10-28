 Lady Gaga Joins U2 At The Sphere In Vegas - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo

Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Lady Gaga Joins U2 At The Sphere In Vegas

by Paul Cashmere on October 28, 2023

in News

Lady Gaga has become the first special guest of U2 at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

Gaga joined U2 for her A Star Is Born song ‘Shallow’ and the U2 classics ‘All I Want is You’ and ‘I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For’.

Just a week earlier Lady Gaga joined the Rolling Stones at the Racket in New York City for their song together ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’.

U2’s setlist 25 October, 2023 in Las Vegas

Zoo Station (from Achtung Baby, 1991)
The Fly (from Achtung Baby, 1991)
Even Better Than the Real Thing (from Achtung Baby, 1991)
Mysterious Ways (from Achtung Baby, 1991)
One (from Achtung Baby, 1991)
Until the End of the World (from Achtung Baby, 1991)
Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses (from Achtung Baby, 1991)
Tryin’ to Throw Your Arms Around the World (from Achtung Baby, 1991)

Acoustic
All I Want Is You (with Lady Gaga) (from Rattle and Hum, 1988)
Shallow (with Lady Gaga) (from A Star Is Born soundtrack, 2018)
I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For (from The Joshua Tree, 1987)
Desire (from Rattle and Hum, 1988)
Angel of Harlem (from Rattle and Hum, 1988)
Love Rescue Me (from Rattle and Hum, 1988)
Acrobat (from Achtung Baby, 1991)
So Cruel(from Achtung Baby, 1991)
Ultraviolet (Light My Way) (from Achtung Baby, 1991)
Love Is Blindness (from Achtung Baby, 1991)

Encore:
Elevation (from All That You Can’t Leave Behind, 2000)
Atomic City (single, 2023)
Vertigo (from How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb, 2004)
Where the Streets Have No Name (from The Joshua Tree, 1987)
With or Without You (from The Joshua Tree, 1987)
Beautiful Day (from All That You Can’t Leave Behind, 2000)

