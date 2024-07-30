Lady Gaga Previews New Music For Fans Outside Her Paris Hotel - Noise11.com

Lady Gaga gave fans a sneak peek of her new music outside of her hotel in Paris, France on Sunday night.

Lady Gaga, who performed during the Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday, revealed on Instagram on Sunday that fans could hear “a few seconds” of her upcoming seventh album if they came down to her hotel.

“I’m so deeply touched by French fans this week outside the hotel, I’m gonna come out and say goodbye tonight – with a few seconds of #LG7,” she wrote.

Fans flocked to the hotel to catch a glimpse of Gaga’s new music. For her safety, Lady Gaga appeared from the sunroof of a car parked outside the building. She brought out a tablet and played a short snippet of a song as she pumped her fist in the air.

After disappearing into the vehicle for a few seconds, she reappeared and told fans, “I’m sorry, I’m gonna do one more.”

As she played the second clip, Lady Gaga bobbed her head to the tune and mouthed some of the lyrics. After stopping the track and going back into the car, Gaga then returned to wave and blow kisses to her fans.

“Now you have to wait!” she teased, according to social media videos.

Lady Gaga has been hard at work in the studio this year creating the follow-up to 2020’s Chromatica. The release date of LG7, as it has been dubbed by fans, is currently unknown.

Gaga helped kick off the Paris Olympics on Friday by performing Mon Truc en Plumes in French on a golden staircase and stage on the banks of the River Seine. It was later revealed this performance was pre-recorded for safety reasons due to the rain.

She attended several Olympics events over the weekend, including swimming and women’s gymnastics, with her partner Michael Polansky. She seemingly confirmed they were engaged when she introduced Michael as her fiancé to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.

