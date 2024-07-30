 Lady Gaga Previews New Music For Fans Outside Her Paris Hotel - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Lady Gaga Previews New Music For Fans Outside Her Paris Hotel

by Music-News.com on July 30, 2024

in News

Lady Gaga gave fans a sneak peek of her new music outside of her hotel in Paris, France on Sunday night.

Lady Gaga, who performed during the Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday, revealed on Instagram on Sunday that fans could hear “a few seconds” of her upcoming seventh album if they came down to her hotel.

“I’m so deeply touched by French fans this week outside the hotel, I’m gonna come out and say goodbye tonight – with a few seconds of #LG7,” she wrote.

Fans flocked to the hotel to catch a glimpse of Gaga’s new music. For her safety, Lady Gaga appeared from the sunroof of a car parked outside the building. She brought out a tablet and played a short snippet of a song as she pumped her fist in the air.

After disappearing into the vehicle for a few seconds, she reappeared and told fans, “I’m sorry, I’m gonna do one more.”

As she played the second clip, Lady Gaga bobbed her head to the tune and mouthed some of the lyrics. After stopping the track and going back into the car, Gaga then returned to wave and blow kisses to her fans.

“Now you have to wait!” she teased, according to social media videos.

Lady Gaga has been hard at work in the studio this year creating the follow-up to 2020’s Chromatica. The release date of LG7, as it has been dubbed by fans, is currently unknown.

Gaga helped kick off the Paris Olympics on Friday by performing Mon Truc en Plumes in French on a golden staircase and stage on the banks of the River Seine. It was later revealed this performance was pre-recorded for safety reasons due to the rain.

She attended several Olympics events over the weekend, including swimming and women’s gymnastics, with her partner Michael Polansky. She seemingly confirmed they were engaged when she introduced Michael as her fiancé to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Jesse Malin
Billie Joe Armstrong Covers Jesse Malin’s ‘Black Haired Girl’ For Malin Tribute Album

Billie Joe Armstrong has recorded a cover of Jesse Malin’s ‘Black Haired Girl’ with Jesse Malin for the Jesse Malin benefit album ‘Silver Patron Saints’.

5 days ago
Eminem Houdini
Eminem Receives BRIT Billion Award

Eminem is the latest artist to receive the BRIT Billion Award.

5 days ago
Alien Ant Farm
Alien Ant Farm and CKY Announce Australian Tour For 2025

Alien Ant Farm will return to Australia in 2025 for the first time since the first and last time in 2002.

6 days ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyoncé Gives Permission For Kamala Harris To Use Her Song ‘Freedom’

Beyoncé has reportedly granted U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris permission to use her song Freedom during her presidential campaign.

6 days ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga Spotted In Paris Amidst Rumours She Will Perform at the Olympics

Lady Gaga has been spotted in Paris after rumours swirl she will perform at the Olympic Opening Ceremony.

July 23, 2024
The Killers photo by Olivia Bee
The Killers Enter Guinness Book of Records

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™, the global authority on record-breaking, have presented The Killers (USA) with two certificates ahead of their gig at London’s The O2 arena on Monday night, for their hit “Mr Brightside”, which has been awarded two iconic Guinness World Records (GWR) titles.

July 11, 2024
Jet to perform with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
Jet To Perform With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

Jet will perform with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra for One Show Only on 8 November at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne.

July 9, 2024