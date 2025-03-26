 Lady Gaga Sued By Surfboard Manufacturer Over Mayhem Logo - Noise11.com

Lady Gaga Sued By Surfboard Manufacturer Over Mayhem Logo

by Music-News.com on March 27, 2025

in News

Lady Gaga has been sued by a surfboard brand over her Mayhem logo.

Surfboard company Lost International has taken legal action against the pop star, accusing her of copying their logo for her latest album.

According to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, the company is suing Gaga for trademark infringement, claiming they own the rights to Mayhem as they sell merchandise and surfboards bearing the word.

Lost International maintains that it has been using a stylised version of the word on its products since 2015.

The company has accused Gaga, real name Stefani Germanotta, of using the logo in the same style on her album and merchandise without permission.

Elsewhere in the lawsuit, Lost International included a side-by-side image of one of its hoodies with the logo on the back and a hoodie from Gaga’s merchandise collection with her version of the logo on the back to highlight the similarities.

The surfboard company also claims it contacted Lady Gaga and asked her to stop using the logo, but she didn’t.

The lawsuit asks that Gaga be barred from using the logo and seeks damages, including any profits she made from using Mayhem.

Gaga has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

Lady Gaga released the album on 7 March, marking her first full-length studio album since 2020’s Chromatica.

The lawsuit comes as Gaga announced on Wednesday that she will embark on her first arena tour since 2018 this summer. The 32-date tour, titled The Mayhem Ball, will kick off in Las Vegas on 16 July.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Sneaky Sound System
Sneaky Sound System is Back With New Song ‘Shiver’

Connie Mitchell and Angus McDonald are back together as Sneaky Sound System with the brand new Bondi built song ‘Shiver’.

1 minute ago
Lady Gaga Photo credit Frank LeBon suppilied by Universal
Lady Gaga Announces Mayhem Ball World Dates

Lady Gaga has thrilled fans by announcing a tour that she "wasn't planning".

4 hours ago
The Fray Facebook photo
The Fray To Play Australia For The Fifth Time

The Fray will return to Australia for their fifth tour and first since 2012.

2 days ago
Killing Heidi Reflector
Killing Heidi To Release 25th Anniversary Edition of Reflector

Killing Heidi will mark the 25th anniversary of their debut album ‘Reflector’ with a 2CD expanded edition in June.

3 days ago
Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean
Former Eminem Employee Charged With Leaking Music

An ex-employee of Eminem has been charged with selling his unreleased music.

6 days ago
Robbie Williams at A Day On The Green Geelong 2023 photo by Winston Robinson
The Lottery Winners and Robbie Williams Plan Song Together

The Lottery Winners and Robbie Williams are writing a new song together.

7 days ago
David Gray, Palais Theatre Melbourne 2015, photo by Ros OGorman, noise11
David Gray Expands Australian Tour with New Dates In Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney

David Gray has added extra shows for Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney for his Past and Present 2025 tour.

March 20, 2025