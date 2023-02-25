 Lady Gaga Sued Over Dognapping Reward - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman images noise11.com

Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Lady Gaga Sued Over Dognapping Reward

by Music-News.com on February 25, 2023

in News

The woman who returned Lady Gaga’s stolen dogs has filed a lawsuit against the star.

In February 2021, Ryan Fischer was hospitalised after he was shot while walking three of Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Two of the dogs were taken in the incident but were dropped off at a police station by Jennifer McBride around 48 hours later.

According to court documents recently obtained by BuzzFeed News, McBride is now seeking the $500,000 (£418,000) in reward money that Gaga allegedly promised anyone who returned the pets to her.

The suit claims the 36-year-old – real name Stefani Germanotta – “defrauded” McBride by “making a promise without intent to perform”.

Lawyers also allege McBride suffered mental anguish and a loss of enjoyment of life over not receiving her reward.

Previously, it was reported that McBride turned the dogs over to police officers in late February 2021 and did not appear to be involved in the incident.

However, it was later alleged she was in a relationship with one of the men connected to the case and originally faced two charges.

According to The Los Angeles Times, McBride pleaded no contest to one count of receiving stolen property and was sentenced to two years of probation last December.

Representatives for Gaga have not yet responded to the lawsuit.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

