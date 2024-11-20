 Lady Gaga Teases More LG7 Details - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Lady Gaga Teases More LG7 Details

by Music-News.com on November 21, 2024

in News

Lady Gaga has teased details of her forthcoming seventh studio album.

The new record is due out in February and th Lady Gaga unleashed lead single, Disease, last month.

Teasing details of the new record, Gaga explained that she has delved into the “darker pop” of her debut album and explored new ways of finding escapism through song.

She told Vogue, “The album is chaotic from a genre perspective-it is genre-bending, and I think in that way is a deeply personal look into my mind as a producer and the way I think about music.

“When I write and produce and sing songs, I am always drawing upon my knowledge of the history of music, and so many artists and producers that came before me.

“In that way, this album is a celebration of a lot of the music that made me who I am, because when I returned to a darker pop style of pop, all my early experiences with music came out.”

Sharing more details about the as-yet-untitled record – which fans refer to as LG7 – Lady Gaga said, “I wrote a lot of various fantasies and escapes.

“The only place reality is really present is that these fantasies are coming from a real person, trying to soothe their inner chaos. That’s where I found the reason for why I make this music. Each song is an exercise in personal chaos-a way to deal with myself.”

music-news.com

