Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff Are Working Together - Noise11.com

Lana del Rey has revealed she is working on new music with Jack Antonoff.

Lana took to Instagram to talk about her new project.

“Jack’s in town and I’m going to see him, work on some little songs,” she said in an Instagram story. “Had a really beautiful week with Luke Laird (country music songwriter and producer) and all is well.”

Lana, who was posting from Tennessee, also talked about getting ready to watch the San Fransisco 49ers play against the Detroit Lions in the NFL.

Lana released her ninth album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, in March, which earned her nominations for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Alternative Music Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammys.

She and Jack, the frontman of the Bleachers, are long-time collaborators and have co-written several of her songs together, including the hit A&W. He has also worked extensively with Lorde and Taylor Swift.

