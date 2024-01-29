 Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff Are Working Together - Noise11.com
Lana Del Rey image photo noise11

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff Are Working Together

by Music-News.com on January 30, 2024

in News

Lana del Rey has revealed she is working on new music with Jack Antonoff.

Lana took to Instagram to talk about her new project.

“Jack’s in town and I’m going to see him, work on some little songs,” she said in an Instagram story. “Had a really beautiful week with Luke Laird (country music songwriter and producer) and all is well.”

Lana, who was posting from Tennessee, also talked about getting ready to watch the San Fransisco 49ers play against the Detroit Lions in the NFL.

Lana released her ninth album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, in March, which earned her nominations for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Alternative Music Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammys.

She and Jack, the frontman of the Bleachers, are long-time collaborators and have co-written several of her songs together, including the hit A&W. He has also worked extensively with Lorde and Taylor Swift.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Fun Lovin' Criminals
Fun Lovin’ Criminals Where Name-Checked In Barry White’s Autobiography

Fun Lovin’ Criminals were mentioned by soul legend Barry White in his autobiography after they recorded the homage to White ‘Love Unlimited’ on their ‘100% Columbian’ album.

9 mins ago
Brendan B Brown of Wheatus from his Facebook page
Brendan B. Brown of Wheatus is a Huge Fan of Vegemite

With two Australian tours in the next three months, it is a good thing Brendan B. Brown of Wheatus loves Vegemite.

1 hour ago
JAY-Z photo by Ros O'Gorman
Roc Nation on a New Jay-Z Album

Roc Nation has responded to rumours Jay-Z will release a new album this year.

1 day ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Plans 2024 Tour

Adele has revealed she will embark on a world tour when her next album is released.

1 day ago
Snoop Dogg phot by Ros O'Gorman
Snoop Dogg What Reveals What His Grandkids Call Him

Snoop Dogg has revealed he has 12 grandchildren. Snoop was speaking on the Jennifer Hudson Show when he revealed exactly how many grandchildren he has.

2 days ago
Mike Dirnt, Green Day, Soundwave, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Green Day ‘Saviors’ Debuts At No 1 In UK

Green Day celebrate their fifth Official Number 1 album with Saviors this week.

2 days ago
Paramore Pull Out of Latin America Festival Dates

Paramore have pulled out of several Latin America festival dates.

January 19, 2024