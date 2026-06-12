Larry David Returns To HBO With History Satire ‘Life, Larry And The Pursuit Of Unhappiness' - Noise11 Music News

Larry David’s first major project following the end of Curb Your Enthusiasm has been revealed in full, with a new trailer showcasing an all-star cast, a partnership with Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, and a comedic retelling of 250 years of American history.

by Paul Cashmere

Larry David is heading back to HBO with a new limited comedy series, Life, Larry And The Pursuit Of Unhappiness, a seven-part sketch show that places the creator of Curb Your Enthusiasm at the centre of some of the most significant moments in American history. The series premieres on June 26, 2026, and will air weekly through to August 7, coinciding with celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

The newly released trailer offers the clearest look yet at the project, which has been described by its creators as a historical comedy filtered through David’s famously sceptical and argumentative worldview. Produced by Higher Ground Productions, the company founded by former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, the series combines historical events with improvised comedy in a format that echoes the style that made Curb Your Enthusiasm a long-running HBO success.

For HBO, the project represents one of its highest-profile comedy launches since the conclusion of Curb Your Enthusiasm in 2024. For audiences, it brings together David, longtime collaborator Jeff Schaffer, and an extensive list of comedy and television performers in a production that blends historical parody with observational humour.

The trailer opens aboard an early aircraft where David is seated between the Wright brothers, played by Jon Hamm and Sean Hayes. When told to wait while mechanical issues are addressed, David complains that the experience resembles modern airline travel, complete with uncomfortable seating and poor snacks.

Elsewhere, David appears in a range of historical scenarios, including colonial America, the American Revolution and the drafting of foundational documents. In one sequence he reunites on screen with longtime collaborator Jerry Seinfeld, who appears as part of the Lewis and Clark expedition. The pair exchange the kind of everyday observations and petty concerns that have become hallmarks of their comedy careers.

The series will feature approximately four sketches per episode, with dialogue largely improvised from story outlines. Schaffer directs all seven episodes while also serving as co-creator and executive producer alongside David.

The guest cast is one of the strongest assembled for a comedy series in recent years. Bill Hader portrays Abraham Lincoln opposite Kathryn Hahn as Mary Todd Lincoln. Jon Hamm and Sean Hayes play the Wright brothers, while Chris Parnell appears as Benjamin Franklin and Susie Essman takes on the role of Susan B. Anthony.

Other confirmed performers include Jerry Seinfeld, Jane Krakowski, Isla Fisher, Vince Vaughn, Rita Wilson, Essence Atkins, Toby Huss, Greg Kinnear, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Joe Manganiello, Alan Tudyk, Jeff Garlin and J.B. Smoove. Barack Obama is also expected to appear as himself in one sketch.

Krakowski and Fisher have attracted particular attention following their appearances in the trailer. Both actresses previously worked with David during the later seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm and now return in undisclosed historical roles.

The series began development in 2025 when HBO ordered an untitled half-hour sketch comedy project from David and Schaffer. The announcement came less than two years after Curb Your Enthusiasm concluded its twelve-season run. The decision to partner with Higher Ground Productions added an unexpected dimension to the project, linking one of television’s most influential comedians with one of the most recognisable political figures of the modern era.

Obama has already embraced the unusual pairing. In an earlier teaser, he joked: “I have sat across the table from some of the world’s most intractable leaders and wrestled with some of the globe’s most intractable problems. Nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David.”

The official series description summarises the concept succinctly: “Those who don’t know history… are doomed to watch Larry David repeat it.”

Industry observers will be watching closely to see whether the show can recreate the cultural impact of Curb Your Enthusiasm while operating in a more structured sketch format. The combination of historical satire, improvised dialogue and a celebrity-heavy ensemble suggests HBO is positioning the series as one of its signature comedy events for 2026.

Life, Larry And The Pursuit Of Unhappiness premieres on HBO and Max in the United States on June 26. International availability will vary by territory. In Australia, HBO programming is typically distributed through Foxtel and Binge, with local platform details expected closer to release.

The seven-episode season will roll out weekly every Friday, concluding with the finale on August 7.

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