Leann Rimes Reveals She Had Precancerous Cells Removed - Noise11.com

LeAnn Rimes has had precancerous cells removed from her cervix.

Rimes revealed she underwent surgery earlier this month.

“I underwent a minor surgery and I wanted to share what I went in for because I think it’s an important reminder to get our annual screenings in order to catch changes that may be taking place within the body early on,” she wrote in an Instagram post, shared alongside a photo of her in the forest.

LeAnn revealed she had been having abnormal pap smears since she was 17, which her doctors had been “keeping an eye on.”

After her last abnormal pap smear and colposcopy, LeAnn discovered she had “high-grade cervical dysplasia,” where abnormal cells grow on the surface of your cervix.

She wrote: “I consulted with my doctor and we jointly decided that a LEEP (Loop electrosurgical excision procedure) would be in my best interest in order to remove the high-grade, abnormal, pre-cancerous cells.”

LeAnn Rimes added: “The more we take the ewww factor out of talking about vaginas and put the power back in our hands, to be able to take the best care of our bodies that we can.”

