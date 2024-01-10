 Legendary Folk Singer Ralph McTell Prepares For Australia In February - Noise11.com
Ralph McTell

Ralph McTell

Legendary Folk Singer Ralph McTell Prepares For Australia In February

by Paul Cashmere on January 11, 2024

in News

Ralph McTell will start his Australian tour in Sydney on 8 February 2023. There are 15 Australian and two New Zealand dates on the tour, quite a lengthy tour for the 79 year old UK singer songwriter.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Ralph McTell:

One of Ralph McTell’s most famous and enduring songs is “Streets of London.” Released in 1969, the song paints a poignant picture of urban life and has become a classic. “Streets of London” earned widespread acclaim and has been covered by numerous artists around the world.

Ralph McTell began his music career as a busker in the 1960s, playing in the streets and on the London Underground. His experiences as a busker influenced his early songwriting and provided inspiration for some of his well-known works.

McTell has released a diverse range of albums throughout his career, exploring various styles and genres. His discography includes folk, blues, and acoustic music, showcasing his versatility as a musician. Some of his notable albums include “Not Till Tomorrow,” “Spiral Staircase,” and “Bridge of Sighs.”

Ralph McTell’s songwriting and guitar-playing skills have influenced a wide range of musicians. His impact on the folk music scene has earned him respect among fellow artists, and many have covered his songs. His influence extends beyond the folk genre, touching on aspects of blues and contemporary singer-songwriter styles

Ralph McTell’s contributions to the music industry have been recognized with awards and honors. In 2002, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards. The award acknowledged his enduring impact on folk music and his significant body of work.

Check out all the dates here

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

2023 Buckcherry publicity photo
Buckcherry Are Out To Grab Your Attention in 2024

When Buckcherry return to Australia in September, 2024 frontman Josh Todd will be concentrating on grabbing your attention.

1 hour ago
Daryl Braithwaite One Electric Sunday 26 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Daryl Braithwaite Turns 75. Happy Birthday Daryl

Happy birthday to Australian music legend Daryl Braithwaite, who turns 75 today (January 11, 2024).

2 hours ago
Selena Gomez, music news, noise11.com
Selena Gomez To Play Linda Ronstadt In Biopic

Selena Gomez will play Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic about the iconic singer of the 70s and 80s.

5 hours ago
Kraftwerk at MCA Melbourne 8 December 2023 photo by Winston Robinson, Noise11
Kraftwerk to Perform Eight Complete Albums At Nine Shows In LA

Kraftwerk will take up residency at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in May to perform eights albums over nine nights with the series concluding with a ‘Best Of’ setlist.

5 hours ago
Tony Clarkin of Magnum
Tony Clarkin of Magnum Dies At Age 77

Tony Clarkin, the guitarist for Birmingham band Magnum, has died at age 77.

1 day ago
Rolling Stones Live At The Wiltern
The Rolling Stones To Release ‘Live At The Wiltern’

When The Rolling Stones were on their year long Licks world tour of 2002 and 2003 they played theatres, arenas and stadiums. The size of the venue dictated the setlist and the smaller theatre shows were the ones with the rarities.

2 days ago
Ringo Starr 'Ringo'
The Scattered Solo Beatles Songs Across The Ringo Starr Catalogue

Ringo Starr has recorded 13 songs by the other Beatles across his catalogue plus one rare Beatles song. That's enough to make a standalone album.

2 days ago