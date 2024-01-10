Legendary Folk Singer Ralph McTell Prepares For Australia In February - Noise11.com

Ralph McTell will start his Australian tour in Sydney on 8 February 2023. There are 15 Australian and two New Zealand dates on the tour, quite a lengthy tour for the 79 year old UK singer songwriter.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Ralph McTell:

One of Ralph McTell’s most famous and enduring songs is “Streets of London.” Released in 1969, the song paints a poignant picture of urban life and has become a classic. “Streets of London” earned widespread acclaim and has been covered by numerous artists around the world.

Ralph McTell began his music career as a busker in the 1960s, playing in the streets and on the London Underground. His experiences as a busker influenced his early songwriting and provided inspiration for some of his well-known works.

McTell has released a diverse range of albums throughout his career, exploring various styles and genres. His discography includes folk, blues, and acoustic music, showcasing his versatility as a musician. Some of his notable albums include “Not Till Tomorrow,” “Spiral Staircase,” and “Bridge of Sighs.”

Ralph McTell’s songwriting and guitar-playing skills have influenced a wide range of musicians. His impact on the folk music scene has earned him respect among fellow artists, and many have covered his songs. His influence extends beyond the folk genre, touching on aspects of blues and contemporary singer-songwriter styles

Ralph McTell’s contributions to the music industry have been recognized with awards and honors. In 2002, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards. The award acknowledged his enduring impact on folk music and his significant body of work.

