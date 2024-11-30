Lemmy To Be Immortalised At Stringfellows London - Noise11.com

Lemmy Kilmister will take up full-time residence at one of his favourite places to relax and socialize – Stringfellows Gentleman’s Club in London. It is a place which holds many Lemmy memories for friends and associates, as it became one of his favourite places to go after it opened in 1980.

Owned by Peter Stringfellow – who in the 1960s booked some of the era’s biggest acts such as The Beatles, The Who, Jimi Hendrix, Pink Floyd, and others – Stringfellows became a hot spot for celebrities and rock stars alike. It was quickly an established fact among those who knew him that if Lemmy was in London, odds were good that you would find him at Stringfellows.

Lemmy and Peter Stringfellow subsequently developed a good friendship with both appreciating the rock’n’roll lifestyle as well as enjoying a great environment in which to relax. Even after moving to West Hollywood, every year when the band ended their European tour dates (usually in December), Lemmy would be sure to spend time at Stringfellows before flying back home.

“Stringfellows always held a special place in Lemmy’s heart. He loved the rock’n’roll spirit Peter brought to the club, he loved the relaxed environment, and he certainly loved the view. I know he’s relieved he can get back to enjoying one of his favorite places on the planet!” said Motörhead’s manager Todd Singerman.

It is therefore fitting that this December 18th will see Lemmy back at the world famous club permanently, the latest in a series of Lemmy Forever ceremonies which further immortalize Lemmy in places which were special to him. There will be another miniature replica of his custom urn containing a portion of his ashes, which will be placed at the club, ensuring Lemmy can permanently hold court at one of his beloved places, and the celebration will be a night of some of Lemmy’s favourite things; drinks, rock’n’roll, hors d’oeuvres, oh… and beautiful women! Phil Campbell, the guitarist of Motörhead will be in attendance to say a few words and place his dear friend’s and fellow band member’s ashes there.

“When he was in London, Lemmy never missed a night out at Stringfellows. Lemmy was a true friend of the club.” said Sadat Banda operations director for Stringfellows.

For those in the London area on December 18th, the celebration begins at 7pm and will go until 9pm. For those that are unable to attend, fear not, you will once again always find Lemmy at Stringfellows.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at Noise11 on Instagram

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

