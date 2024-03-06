Lenny Kravitz To Be Honored On Hollywood Walk of Fame - Noise11.com

Lenny Kravitz will have his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame planed next Tuesday 12 March 2024.

Lenny Kravitz will be honored with the 2,774th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 11:30 am PT located at 1750 N. Vine Street, in front of the historic Capitol Records Tower. Kravitz will receive his star in the category of Recording.

Lenny Kravitz will be honored with the 2,774th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 11:30 am PT located at 1750 N. Vine Street, in front of the historic Capitol Records Tower. Kravitz will receive his star in the category of Recording.

1750 N Vine is location of the Capitol Records building. The address is the home of the stars for all four Beatles John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison as well as Garth Brooks, Natalie Cole, Neil Diamond, David Foster, Buddy Holly, Jeff Lynne, Anne Murray, Roy Orbison, Bonnie Raitt, Helen Reddy, Bob Seger, Steve Miller, Tina Turner and Carrie Underwood.

