Leo Sayer and Joe Camilleri Had A 75th Birthday Celebration For The Fans - Noise11.com

Leo Sayer and Joe Camilleri Had A 75th Birthday Celebration For The Fans

Leo Sayer and Joe Camilleri were born on the same day in the same hemisphere 75 years ago. On May 21, 1948, Leo Sayer arrived in Shoreham-by-Sea in Sussex UK and Joe was born one time zone to the right in Malta the same day.

Joe was two years old when his parents migrated to Australia. Leo moved to Australia more recently in the 21st century and became an Australian citizen in 2009.

Cut to May 21, 2023 and Joe Camilleri and Leo Sayer decided to grow old disgracefully with a show for the fans celebrating their combined 150 years with more than 100 combined years of hits.

It was impossible not to enjoy this show. The love was on the stage and in the room as Joe and Leo both kicked off the first set honoring a man who influenced them both, Van Morrison.

Joe then took over the first set and took us back to the 70s pre-Jo Jo Zep chart success when it was all about the live show and the centrepiece of the show then was ‘Honey Dripper’ from his Jo Jo Zep and the Falcons era. Wilbur Wilde from Joe’s Jo Jo Zep days joined in for the two Falcons classics ‘Honey Dripper’ and ‘Shape I’m In’. A special mention to Atlanta Coogan for keeping the vocals on point for ‘Never Let Me Go’ and ‘Chained To The Wheel’.

Joe dedicated the recent ‘Saint Georges Road’ to Broderick Smith who passed away recently. Joe was a member of Adderley Smith Blues Band with Broderick in the 60s. Joe wrote the song for his late brother Tony and it was a fitting tribute for Brod as well.

Set two was Leo’s turn to shine but first there was another nod to the past with Joe and a cover of Golden Earring’s ‘Radar Love’. The next hour was Leo performing hit after hit after hit after hit as he time-travelled across his career. To think ‘The Show Must Go On’ has just turned 50 and we still have the privilege to hear the man who wrote and recorded it all those decades ago still perform it for us in 2023.

Joe came back to join Leo for ‘You Make Me Feel Like Dancing’ and that merged into Sly & The Family Stone’s ‘Dance To The Music’. Then the party playlist started with the Beatles, Elvin Bishop, Little Richard and Chuck Berry music rounding out the night.

75 years is a milestone. I cannot think of two legends with the same birthday ever performing together for their 75th before. This was indeed a special night.

Joe Camilleri and Leo Sayers 75th Birthday setlist 21 May 2023, The Palais, St Kilda

Set One (Joe Camilleri and the Black Sorrows)

Jackie Wilson Said (with Leo Sayer) (Van Morrison cover)
Harley and Rose (from Harley and Rose, 1990)
Shape I’m In (with Wilbur Wilde) (from Jo Jo Zep and the Falcons, Screaming Targets, 1979)
Honey Dripper (with Wilbur Wilde) (from Jo Jo Zep and the Falcons, Lets Drip Awhile, 1979)
Saint Georges Road (from Saint Georges Road, 2021)
Silvio (from Citizen John, 2019)
Never Let Me Go (from Harley and Rose, 1990)
Chain To The Wheel (from Hold On to Me, 1988)

Set Two (Leo Sayer)

Radar Love (with Joe Camilleri) (Golden Earring cover)
More Than I Can Say (from Living In A Fantasy, 1980)
The Show Must Go On (from Silverbird, 1973)
Moonlighting (from Another Year, 1975)
Orchard Road (from Have You Ever Been In Love, 1983)
Train (from Just A Boy, 1974)
Thunder In My Heart (from Thunder In My Heart, 1977)
Long Tall Glasses (from Just A Boy, 1974)
How Much Love (from Endless Flight, 1976)
When I Need You (from Endless Flight, 1976)
You Make Me Feel Like Dancing / Dance To The Music (with Joe Camilleri) (from Endless Flight, 1976/Sly & The Family Stone cover)

Come Together (The Beatles cover)
Fooled Around And Fell In Love (Elvin Bishop cover)
Send Me Some Loving (Little Richard cover)
Rip It Up (Little Richard cover)
Roll Over Beethoven (Chuck Berry cover)

