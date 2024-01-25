Leo Sayer Is Back To Full Health and All Set for UK Tour - Noise11.com

Music legend Leo Sayer is back to “full speed ahead” mode for UK for a tour from September after the 2023 shows were suddenly postponed due to a sudden illness.

The 2023 UK tour was put on hold while Leo spent time in hospital before recuperating at his Southern Highlands home in New South Wales, Australia.

The break has obviously done Leo well who has not only recovered to full health by also used his downtime to record a brand new album that will be released before the tour.

The new record, to be called ‘1992’ sounds like a missing link in the Leo catalogue. The songs date back to 1992 but were not used at the time. I think fans will be surprised when they hear the new music. You’ll hear reminders of sounds that made you a fan of Leo’s music in the 70s and 80s.

There are a few projects bubbling from Leo which will become obvious as 2024 progresses. One is his autobiography, which when you consider what an incredible storyteller the man is, will be a must-read book.

Leo Sayer UK dates are:

• September 24. – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

• September 26 – Cardiff New Theatre

• September 27 – Guildford G Live

• September 28 – Basingstoke Anvil

• October 01 – Truro Hall For Cornwall

• October 04 – Bournemouth Pavilion

• October 05 – Worthing Assembly Hall

• October 09 – Kings Lynn Corn Exchange

• October 11 – Buxton Opera House

• October 12 – Birmingham Town Hall

• October 15 – London London Palladium

• October 17 – Manchester Bridgewater Hall

• October 18 – Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

• October 19 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

• October 21 – Bury St Edmunds Apex

• October 23 – Hull City Hall

• October 25 – Sunderland Fire Station

• October 26 – Edinburgh Queens Hall

• October 27 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Leo Sayer’s last Melbourne show was for his and Joe Camilleri’s 75th birthday on May 21, 2023.

Joe Camilleri and Leo Sayers 75th Birthday setlist 21 May 2023, The Palais, St Kilda

Set One (Joe Camilleri and the Black Sorrows)

Jackie Wilson Said (with Leo Sayer) (Van Morrison cover)

Harley and Rose (from Harley and Rose, 1990)

Shape I’m In (with Wilbur Wilde) (from Jo Jo Zep and the Falcons, Screaming Targets, 1979)

Honey Dripper (with Wilbur Wilde) (from Jo Jo Zep and the Falcons, Lets Drip Awhile, 1979)

Saint Georges Road (from Saint Georges Road, 2021)

Silvio (from Citizen John, 2019)

Never Let Me Go (from Harley and Rose, 1990)

Chain To The Wheel (from Hold On to Me, 1988)

Set Two (Leo Sayer)

Radar Love (with Joe Camilleri) (Golden Earring cover)

More Than I Can Say (from Living In A Fantasy, 1980)

The Show Must Go On (from Silverbird, 1973)

Moonlighting (from Another Year, 1975)

Orchard Road (from Have You Ever Been In Love, 1983)

Train (from Just A Boy, 1974)

Thunder In My Heart (from Thunder In My Heart, 1977)

Long Tall Glasses (from Just A Boy, 1974)

How Much Love (from Endless Flight, 1976)

When I Need You (from Endless Flight, 1976)

You Make Me Feel Like Dancing / Dance To The Music (with Joe Camilleri) (from Endless Flight, 1976/Sly & The Family Stone cover)

Come Together (The Beatles cover)

Fooled Around And Fell In Love (Elvin Bishop cover)

Send Me Some Loving (Little Richard cover)

Rip It Up (Little Richard cover)

Roll Over Beethoven (Chuck Berry cover)

