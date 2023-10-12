Leo Sayer Is On The Road To Recovery and Next Stop … The Road - Noise11.com

I have spoken to my good friend Leo Sayer this week and can happily say rumours of his demise have been greatly exaggerated.

Leo has been in hospital and he has publicly stated on his socials he has been treated for “kidney, bladder and prostate complications”. I can confirm he is in great spirits and recovering nicely and can’t wait to get back on the road to make-good his UK and Ireland tour.

The downtime has given Leo the time to catchup on the shows he missed. His recommendations, “I’ve enjoyed Inside Man, Treason, Secret City, and I’m currently bingeing on Billy The Kid!”

Leo has had a huge 2023. He finally traded up marrying the love of his life Donatella in April and in May celebrated his 75th birthday on stage with a great mate Joe Camilleri, who also turned 75 the same day, with me 10 years to the day behind them. Leo says he will also have a new album in 2024.

The UK press in all their wisdom grabbed the socials post and added a lot of incorrect information about Leo and his life. WTF was that Adam Faith payout of £650,000 all about? That was news to Leo as well but did keep him amused from his hospital bed.

The timing at the end of this year means rescheduling for 2023 is impossible but new UK and Ireland dates will be announced soon. Leo is recovering, he is sounding great, cracking jokes and ready to bounce into 2024.

