Leona Lewis Welcomes First Child - Noise11.com

Leona Lewis and her husband Dennis Jauch have welcomed their first child.

Leona revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that she and Dennis had become parents to a baby daughter named Carmel Allegra on 22 July.

“And then there were three (heart emoji) Our little Carmel Allegra arrived 22.7.22,” she wrote beside a photo of her and Dennis placing their hands on the newborn, whose face is only partially revealed.

Leona also shared a similar image – a close-up snap of her holding the baby – on her Instagram Stories and added a white heart emoji followed by “Carmel 22.7.22.”

Leona Lewis received congratulatory messages in the comments from the likes of Jessie J, Keri Hilson and Michelle Visage.

Lewis confirmed reports suggesting she was pregnant back in March by showing off her growing baby bump in a figure-hugging black dress.

“Can’t wait to meet you in the Summer,” she wrote in the Instagram caption.

Leona and Dennis, a dancer and choreographer, married in 2019 after nine years of dating.

