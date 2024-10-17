Leonard Cohen Estate Send Cease and Desist To Trump Campaign - Noise11.com

The estate of Leonard Cohen have sent a Cease and Desist letter to the Trump campaign following unauthorised use if Leonard’s ‘Hallelejah’ at multiple rallies.

In a post the estate wrote:

“The Leonard Cohen Estate has learned the song “Hallelujah” was used without permission at numerous Donald Trump campaign rallies, and most recently on October 14. These uses were not authorized, and the Estate does not support or approve of these or any similar usage. We have requested Sony Music Publishing send a cease and desist letter to the Trump campaign”.

For the record, you cannot just play a song at a public event without first obtaining the relevant licencing.

A public performance occurs when you play music in a public place with audience members that extend beyond family members and friends. In order to do this legally, you need a license from a performing rights organization (PRO)—a company that collects royalties on behalf of music publishers and songwriters.

Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ premiered on his 1984 album ‘Various Positions’. The song was recorded by Jeff Buckley in 1994. k.d. lang released her version in 2004.

