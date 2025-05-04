 Lewis Capaldi Plays Surprise First Appearance In Two Years - Noise11.com
Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi Plays Surprise First Appearance In Two Years

by Music-News.com on May 4, 2025

in News

Lewis Capaldi has returned to the stage for the first time in nearly two years at a charity gig in his native Scotland.

Capaldi last performed publicly at Glastonbury in 2023 before taking a hiatus to focus on his mental and physical health. The star has often spoken about his battles with anxiety and Tourette’s syndrome.

At the concert at the Assembly Rooms in Edinburghon Friday night, Lewis performed six songs, including his 2019 hit Someone You Loved, according to the BBC.

The concert was in aid of the Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm), a mental health charity and fans were asked not to film.

Tom Walker, who headlined the concert, said the appearance was a last-minute decision.

Walker told the BBC: “When Lewis confirmed he wanted to do it last minute, I was delighted. We’ve bumped into each other a few times over the years backstage at fezzies (festivals) and events, and he’s a total legend.

“I know how much pressure this industry can put on artists at times, especially after a bit of a break. So for him to be able to play a little secret gig in a safe space without all the phones, the noise and the expectations was perfect. I’m buzzing to have been a part of it.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Samantha Fish Photo credit Doug Hardesty
Samantha Fish ‘Paper Doll’ Release Means Some Setlist Sacrifices

Samantha Fish is back on the road heading through Kentucky, Tennessee and Missouri this week but with the new album ‘Paper Doll’ out now for 2025, Samantha has had to make a few sacrifices to the setlist to include the new music.

2 hours ago
Anderson Paak
Anderson .Paak and Mariah Carey Are Working Together

Anderson .Paak is working on new music with Mariah Carey.

2 days ago
Lorde, Ian Laidlaw, Photo
Lorde Reveals New Album Title ‘Virgin’

Lorde has announced a new album. Lorde has not released a record since 'Solar Power' in 2021, but following the release of her single 'What Was That' earlier this year, it has now been confirmed that 'Virgin' will be available from June 27.

4 days ago
The Dead Daisies Boom Boom
The Dead Daisies Cover John Lee Hooker’s ‘Boom Boom’

David Lowy’s rock collective The Dead Daisies has reached back to John Lee Hooker’s 1962 blues classic ‘Boom Boom’ and put their own slant on the song.

April 26, 2025
Loyle Carner
Loyle Carner To Perform In Australia December 2025

UK hip hop act Loyle Carner will performer four shows in Australia in December 2025.

April 24, 2025
Horizon
Check Out The Final Work Of Stuart ‘Chet’ Fraser With Horizon

The final studio work for the late Stuart ‘Chet’ Fraser of Noiseworks was captured for Horizon. The band features John Farnham band alumni Brett Garsed (guitar) and Angus Burchall (drums) with Stuart of guitar, Lee Bradshaw on vocals and Richard Panaia on bass.

April 24, 2025
Holy Holy
Holy Holy To Release Final Album ‘Sweet Bitter Sweet’ Before Hiatus

Aussie due Holy Holy are about to call it quits bout 14 years. Timothy Carroll and Oscar Dawson have announced a hiatus for Holy Holy with a final album ‘Sweet Bitter Sweet’ on the way.

April 24, 2025