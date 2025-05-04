Lewis Capaldi Plays Surprise First Appearance In Two Years - Noise11.com

Lewis Capaldi has returned to the stage for the first time in nearly two years at a charity gig in his native Scotland.

Capaldi last performed publicly at Glastonbury in 2023 before taking a hiatus to focus on his mental and physical health. The star has often spoken about his battles with anxiety and Tourette’s syndrome.

At the concert at the Assembly Rooms in Edinburghon Friday night, Lewis performed six songs, including his 2019 hit Someone You Loved, according to the BBC.

The concert was in aid of the Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm), a mental health charity and fans were asked not to film.

Tom Walker, who headlined the concert, said the appearance was a last-minute decision.

Walker told the BBC: “When Lewis confirmed he wanted to do it last minute, I was delighted. We’ve bumped into each other a few times over the years backstage at fezzies (festivals) and events, and he’s a total legend.

“I know how much pressure this industry can put on artists at times, especially after a bit of a break. So for him to be able to play a little secret gig in a safe space without all the phones, the noise and the expectations was perfect. I’m buzzing to have been a part of it.”

