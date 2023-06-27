Lewis Capaldi Pulls Out Of Australian Dates - Noise11.com

Lewis Capaldi has cancelled all of his upcoming Australian dates including Splendour In The Grass after being unable to finish his Glastonbury set last weekend.

In a statement, Splendour In Te Grass have released:

As he mentioned on stage at Glastonbury on the weekend, Lewis Capaldi is taking some time off and has now confirmed that he will not make it to Australia next month for Splendour in the Grass or his sold out national run of headline tour dates due to health reasons.

Secret Sounds Co-CEO Paul Piticco said “We know that many of you will be disappointed but, we’re sure Lewis’ fans will agree, all that really matters is that he takes the time he needs to feel better. Lewis, we’ll all be here waiting when you’re ready!”

Lewis has provided the following statement…

Hello everyone. First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world.

The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.

I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.

I know I’m incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can’t and I’d like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who’ve been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this past year when I’ve needed it more than ever.

I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve. Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can. ❤️

All my love, always, Lewis x

Splendour in the Grass playing times and replacement acts for Slowthai, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Lewis Capaldi will be announced later this week.

Lewis Capaldi Australian headline show tickets will be automatically refunded in full to the original payment method used for purchase. Patrons do not need to take any action. For more information click here.

Splendour in the Grass Friday Only ticketholders will receive communication from Moshtix shortly regarding the process to apply for a refund. All 3 day ticketholders have the ability to reissue their ticket to someone else if they can no longer attend.

If you’re seeking support, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.