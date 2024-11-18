Liam Gallagher Backtracks On New Oasis Music - Noise11.com

Liam Gallagher has gone back on his word regarding a new Oasis album.

Fans of Oasis were thrilled to learn that the band will reform in 2025 to embark on a tour and were then sent into a frenzy when Liam claimed a new album had been recorded.

But now Liam has backtracked on his claim to say he was only joking.

Taking to social media over the weekend, Liam lashed out at a report that claimed the brothers were, “working intently on the new Oasis album.”

Extinguishing all hopes of a new record, Liam wrote, “Let’s just calm the fuck down.

“There is no Oasis album in the making I was fucking joking remember them and the reason being because everyone is a little uptight these days I’m sorry if I have upset anyone but fuck me it was a laugh.”

Liam only has himself to blame for the speculation, however, as he responded to a fan on Twitter who asked in September of the possibility of a new album and he wrote, “Yep it’s already finished.”

His latest outburst comes a week after he furiously responded to a fan who asked if the 2025 tour would be worth going to.

Gallagher angrily replied, “I said listen here you C*nt even on our bad day we’ll still wipe the floor with majority of bands out there.”

Oasis last released an album in 2008 with their chart-topping record Dig Out Your Soul.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

